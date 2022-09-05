“He’s gonna be the next champ” - Christian Lee introduces brother Adrian to ONE CEO

Christian Lee put on arguably the best performance of his career in the main event of ONE 160 on August 26. ‘The Warrior’ stepped into the circle for a rematch nearly a year in the making against the man who took the lightweight world championship from him, Ok Rae Yoon.

After dropping the belt in a fairly controversial unanimous decision at ONE: Revolution, it only took Lee six minutes to regain the world title in a dominant fashion.

Once again the lightweight king of ONE Championship, Christian Lee rejoins his sister, ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, at the top of the mountain. With two world champions and younger sister Victoria Lee sporting an undefeated record in the circle, the Lee family has established themselves as one of the most decorated families in all of mixed martial arts.

Following his win epic victory at ONE 160, Christian Lee introduced ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong to perhaps the next generation of the Lee legacy, Adrian Lee.

In a recent post on the ONE Championship Instagram, a short video clip shows ‘The Warrior’ introducing 16-year-old Adrian Lee to the founder of ONE Championship.

Christian Lee will share his own experiences to set up Adrian Lee for success

At just 16 years old, Adrian Lee has already shown early signs of combat sports excellence. Back in May, the younger Lee brother scored two knockout wins on the same night to capture the Man Up Stand Up Junior Kickboxing title in his home state of Hawaii.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Christian Lee suggested that his little brother will make his way to a global state like himself and their two sisters, but wants Adrian Lee to take things slow, getting a few amateur bouts under his belt first.

“I would like to see him start his career with nothing being rushed. I want him to be able to enjoy his high school years, turn 18, build up a few amateur fights, and then turn professional and build up his pro record a bit before he goes on a big stage.

The ONE lightweight world champion hopes to share his own personal experiences to help guide his brother to a successful career of his own.

“So with him, I’m going to use the experience that I have from my career and try to make his [career] better. I’m just trying to do everything I can to give him all the skills that I have and more. He’s extremely talented. He’s got all of the skills, all of the makings to be a future world champion.”

