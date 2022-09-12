“He’s going to be a tough fight for anybody” - Christian Lee says Roberto Soldic is definitely on his radar

'The Warrior' Christian Lee just retook his lightweight throne back at ONE 160 and is already mapping out future challengers including Roberto Soldic. The ONE Lightweight World Champion has his eyes on former two-division KSW World Champion 'Robocop' Soldic.

While speaking to SCMP MMA, the Singaporean-American star said that he's seen him fight and he is impressed. Regarding the Croatian striker, Lee said of 'Robocop':

"I’ve seen him fight. He’s another dangerous contender out there, and I think he’s going to be a tough fight for anybody. If you go between lightweight, welterweight, all the way up to middleweight, [that’s someone who’s] gonna be a tough fight for anybody. He’s definitely got talent and he’s a great fighter. He hasn’t fought in ONE yet, but I’ll definitely keep my eyes out for when he makes his debut."

Roberto Soldic was a two-division world champion while competing in KSW. He ruled over the welterweight and middleweight divisions but relinquished these titles to compete in ONE Championship. The Croatian is a southpaw fighter with knockout power in each limb.

See the full interview with Christian Lee below:

Roberto Soldic in ONE Championship

No official word yet on Soldic's debut in ONE, however, Lee already believes he can defeat this fighter. 'The Warrior' continued:

"I believe in my skill set, and I think he’s another tough competitor and a finisher like myself and I think it would make for a great fight one day so I could definitely see ourselves lining up for the future."

The Croatian earned double champion status and left it all behind to fight in ONE Championship. Roberto Soldic recently discussed this decision in an interview with Ariel Helwani. 'Robocop' explained his reasoning:

“I went to Singapore and when I saw all atmosphere with Chatri and how he treated the fighters, the relationship, and he gave me the best offer. He said to me, ‘You can be a unique fighter and I will give you all the chances to take different belts from all sports.' So finally, this is the day I took ONE Championship and I see how happy the fighters are, some really good fighters.”

ONE Championship offers not just MMA, but also Muay Thai and kickboxing. Collecting additional titles in multiple sports was a selling point for Soldic. He also mentions how happy the athletes seem in ONE.

