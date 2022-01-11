Ciryl Gane admits sparring video with Francis Ngannou made him look better

Ciryl Gane shared his thoughts on the controversial sparring video with Francis Ngannou.

A sparring video between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane surfaced online where 'The Predator' could be seen visibly fatigued. This was taken when the pair were both training at the MMA Factory gym. The clip sparked controversy when Ngannou claimed the video was manipulated.

Reacting to the video, 'Bon Gamin' acknowledged in a recent interview on The MMA Hour that he had the upper hand during that part of the clip. The interim heavyweight champion also brought up how Ngannou would sometimes do better in the sparring sessions.

Speaking about his experience with Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane said:

"For me, it was a good part of my sparring. Sometimes, it was more balanced, sometimes it was better for him and sometimes it was better for like every sparring you do with your sparring partner. This is a good part of myself. Not too much, but it was good and uh...yes but just I can tell about that."

'Bon Gamin' is all set to lock horns with Ngannou in a heavyweight title unification bout at the main event of UFC 270. The bout is scheduled for January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Francis Ngannou slams former gym for manipulating sparring video with Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou hit out at his former gym MMA Factory for allegedly manipulating videos of his sparring session with Ciryl Gane. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Cameroonian revealed the sparring session took place in January 2019. The heavyweight champion also brought up footage that would never get released since the gym was trying to push Gane.

Speaking about how the video was manipulated, 'The Predator' said:

“When I saw that footage, my first reaction was laughing. Because I know exactly what happened at those training sessions. But this is the thing. When they want to like, do some highlight, they always choose the part of the video that they use. And they have a lot of videos like that because, at the time, he was like, they were filming our training session to promote him, his fight, and everything. So, there was a lot of footage from those few training sessions. But a lot of them never came out and would never come out, will never come out. And I know for a fact that they will never come out.”

The footage has added another layer to this simmering rivalry between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou. UFC 270 sees Ngannou defend his title for the first time while 'Bon Gamin' comes into this clash undefeated in his MMA career.

