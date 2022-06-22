Ciryl Gane says he wants to see his fight against Francis Ngannou "another time" after already having watched it twice

Ciryl Gane wants to watch his fight against current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a third time.

'Bon Gamin' recently had a chat with Farah Hannoun for MMA Junkie. During the nearly 20-minute conversation, Gane discussed things like his upcoming fight and a possible interim title shot.

At one point, Hannoun asked him how many times he has watched his fight with Ngannou. Gane replied by saying he has watched it twice but intends to watch it once more. The 32-year-old added that the fight left him frustrated as he believed it was a razor-close affair:

"Just two times. But now I want to see [it] another time... I was aware during the fight. I was aware because everything I watched after, [it was] exactly the feeling that I had during the fight... I was a little bit frustrated about this fight because it was really close. He did really well. That's why he won. But it was really close."

Watch Ciryl Gane's full interview with Farah Hannoun below:

Gane is currently scheduled to headline the inaugural UFC event in Paris on September 3. He will take on Tai Tuivasa in a five-round main event that night.

Both Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa have agreed to fight on Sept. 3, officials confirmed to @bokamotoESPN. An official location has not been announced, but the event has been targeted for Paris. It would mark the UFC's first trip to France.

Francis Ngannou handed Ciryl Gane the first loss of his MMA career

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane faced off at UFC 270 for a UFC heavyweight title unification bout. The narrative of the fight involved the fact that the two athletes used to be teammates and had training sessions together.

Come fight night, 'The Predator' used his grappling skills to score multiple takedowns on Gane and ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision. By doing so, Ngannou became the first man to defeat 'Bon Gamin' in a professional MMA fight. Gane is now 10-1 as a professional fighter.

The Cameroonian recently underwent a knee injury and, thus, will be out of action for a while. In the meantime, the UFC might consider the possibility of another interim title.

So, if Gane wins his fight against Tuivasa, there is a likelihood of him becoming one-half of the potential interim championship contest.

