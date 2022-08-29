Ciryl Gane answers if he agrees with idea that Jon Jones is stronger than Alistair Overeem

Ciryl Gane has weighed in with his take on the idea that Jon Jones is stronger than Alistair Overeem. The idea was floated by coach Brandon Gibson, having had first-hand experience working with both Jones and Overeem.

A multi-promotion heavyweight champion, Overeem remains one of the best fighters to never win a UFC title. Jones, on the other hand, is closing in on making his heavyweight debut, honoring the promise he made to his fans.

During his interview with Submission Radio, coach Gibson claimed that Jones' transition to heavyweight will be truly special:

“I’ve trained a lot of amazing heavyweights. I trained [Andrei] Arlovski and [Alistair] Overeem and Frank Mir and Travis Browne, and Jon Jones is more powerful, explosive, creative, dyand dynamichan all of them. So, I can’t wait to see Jon make that walk at heavyweight. It’s gonna be something truly, truly special, and I’m humbled to be a part of it.”

An elite striker and perspicacious fighter himself, Ciryl Gane was asked by MMA reporter James Lynch to weigh-in on Gibson's comments:

''No. I don't think so. That guy [Alistair Overeem] is stronger than Jon Jones. He can lift a lot of pounds.''

Watch Ciryl Gane's take below:

Ciryl Gane is all set to face Tai Tuivasa on home terrain when UFC Paris goes down at the Accor Arena in the French capital this weekend. The event will also mark the organization's debut in France.

Ciryl Gane previews his fight with "dangerous" Tai Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night in Paris

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will face the division's budding superstar Tai Tuivasa in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in Paris on Saturday. The ever congenial Tuivasa is a force to be reckoned with. Once overlooked by matchmakers for his three losses, which came after a blitzing 9-0 run in MMA, Tuivasa has made an impressive turnaround.

His five knockout wins in a row, which included a KO victory over the division's knockout king Derrick Lewis, have substantiated his position amongst the elite on the roster. He will face the biggest test of his career when he faces the crafty 'Bon Gamin'.

While previewing his fight against Tuivasa, Gane said that he will use his reach against 'Bam Bam':

''He's dangerous. My reach is a little bit longer than him. So I'm gonna keep the distance. My strength is my footwork and my distance because this guy is very dangerous.''

