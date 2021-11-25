"I love this guy, he's really good" - Ciryl Gane believes it was a good idea for Francis Ngannou to train with GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven

Ciryl Gane, in a recent interview with Sherdog's Tudor Leonte, gave his opinion on Francis Ngannou training with GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven.

Speaking to Leonte, 'Bon Gamin' acknowledged that it was a good idea for the 'Predator' to train with the reigning Glory Heavyweight Champion Rico Verhoeven.

"This is a good idea. This is nice. To be the best you must train with the best. And I from the Muay Thai. I think my biggest strength is uh striking... So that's not a bad idea. That's nice. Also I love Rico Verhoeven. He's really good, so its nice."

However, Ciryl Gane revealed that he has changed his fighting style a bit. He mentioned that his recent style of combat doesn't hold any similarities with his previous form of Muay Thai and kickboxing that he used to perform.

Michael Bisping on Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane not happening in France

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is all set to defend his title for the first time against interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Which is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2022 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

However, Michael Bisping looks to be disappointed that the bout will not take place in France. The former UFC middleweight champion called out the promotion for not hosting the match in France as both fighters started their initial training for the sport in the European nation.

“Now, this fight’s taking place in Anaheim. It’s a shame it’s not taking place in France. That would have been such an amazing fight to put on in France because mixed martial arts was banned for the longest time in France. Tremendous fighters come from France. I’ve fought some of the kickboxers that they have, some legendary fighters come from there. Many great fighters come from France but mixed martial arts was always banned there."

