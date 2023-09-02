Ciryl Gane caps off historic night for French MMA with second round TKO victory over Serghei Spivac

Ciryl Gane's triumphant return to the octagon echoed with the thunderous French crowd at the Accor Arena in Paris, signaling not just a win but a spectacular resurgence in his MMA journey.

In the headline bout of UFC Paris Fight Night on Saturday, Gane delivered an impressive striking performance and showed better wrestling and takedown defense, resulting in a second-round TKO triumph over Serghei Spivac.

After suffering a devastating first-round submission loss to Jon Jones for the vacant UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March, 'Bon Gamin' recognized the necessity for significant improvement if he aimed to return to the title contention.

Ciryl Gane delivered a dominant performance against Serghei Spivac, setting a new record for the second-largest strike differential in UFC heavyweight history, with 109 strikes landed compared to Spivac's 11.

In the first round, Gane showcased his takedown defense, successfully fending off Spivac's attempts while using precise striking and agile movement to control the stand-up exchanges.

Moving into the second round, Ciryl Gane escalated his attack as he sensed Spivac's urgency to take the fight to the ground. The Frenchman inflicted significant damage to Spivac's body with knees and body punches. Recognizing Spivac's vulnerability, Gane unleashed a ferocious flurry of punches and knees, ultimately stopping the fight at the 3:44 mark. Although the 28-year-old Moldovan remained on his feet, he was unable to defend himself, leading to the fight's conclusion.

Fan reactions pour in after Ciryl Gane's dominant victory over Serghei Spivac

Fans were impressed by Ciryl Gane's enhanced fighting skills, particularly his improved takedown defense, which led to 'Bon Gamin' securing a convincing second-round TKO victory against Serghei Spivac.

"Gane got the strike hand 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Absolute masterclass performance"

"Geez Spivac flew all the way to Paris to be Ganes punching bag."

"Duh. He fought a punching bag."

"Spivac isn’t top 5 material"

"Gane has literally never got hit like that his defense is so good he definitely would beat jones in a rematch"

"Great performance by Ciryl! His movement in the ring, takedown defense and overall striking has really improved after the Jones fight. I want to see him go against someone more competitive"

