"Not the greatest opponent I've had"- Ciryl Gane declares Alexander Volkov was a harder matchup than Derrick Lewis

Ciryl Gane is set to take on Derrick Lewis with the interim heavyweight title hanging in the balance. However, the Frenchman reckons Lewis may not be as lethal as he is made out to be when they finally take to the cage. In fact, he believes that he's fought fighters tougher than 'The Black Beast.'

In a recent interview with Phil Murphy of SportsCenter, Ciryl Gane voiced his opinion on Derrick Lewis and what he brings to the fold. In addition to underselling his versatility, Gane declared that he was posed a stouter challenge by Alexander Volkov. Nonetheless, he was reluctant to dismiss 'The Black Beast' as a non-threat.

"I think [he's] not the greatest opponent I've had. I don't think so. I think Volkov is more well-rounded than him, but he's still really dangerous," admitted Gane.

Ciryl Gane opens up about Derrick Lewis' strengths

One of the few fighters who has overcome the challenge presented by Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis is not one to be taken lightly. 'The Black Beast' boasts a record of 25-7-0, and 20 of those wins have come via KO/TKO. Therefore, Gane was right to be wary of Lewis' power.

"Every body know [his strongest trait] is his right hand. He has big power to knockout. And he know how he need to manage his fight to stay fresh. I think he's really smart... Maybe the fight IQ [and] his ability to manage his cardio," said Gane.

With the action set to unfold at UFC 256 in Houston, Texas, Ciryl Gane goes into the fight against Derrick Lewis as the betting favorite. Highly touted to retain his unbeaten streak in the aftermath of his UFC 256 clash against Lewis, Ciryl Gane could emerge victorious as long as he exercises caution against Lewis' KO power.

Watch the entire segment below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh