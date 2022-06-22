Ciryl Gane hopes to have PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi's support at UFC Paris later this year

Ciryl Gane recently stated that he is looking forward to having soccer stars Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi as guests for his fight against Tai Tuivasa.

Gane is set to lock horns against Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Paris later this year. 'Bon Gamin' shares a friendly relationship with PSG superstars Mbappe and Hakimi.

However, the former interim champion is unsure if the two will be able to attend his fight against 'Bam Bam' as they might be busy with their club fixtures. That said, the Frenchman expects a lot of guests for what will be the first UFC event in Paris. Here's what the 32-year-old said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie:

"I don't know if [Mbappe and Hakimi] are gonna be free for coming but I hope. I think in Paris, it's gonna have a lot of guests in Paris for this fight. For the first time in Paris, it's gonna be really fun."

Watch Ciryl Gane's latest interview:

Both Mbappe and Hakimi are important members of the Parisians' first team. Mbappe is one of the biggest superstars in soccer and is considered the next big thing. The Frenchman recently signed a lucrative contract extension deal with PSG amidst rumors of him joining Real Madrid CF.

Hakimi, meanwhile, has slowly forged his way into being one of the best full-backs in world football. A former Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan player, the Moroccan is an integral part of PSG's star-studded starting line-up.

Ciryl Gane will look to get back in the win column against Tai Tuivasa

Ciryl Gane lost his first fight as a professional in his last contest against Francis Ngannou. Despite the defeat, the Frenchman remains one of the most formidable fighters on the entire UFC roster.

He brings flair to the octagon with his stunning movement and accurate striking. Gane's fighting style inside the octagon is unique, especially for the heavyweight division.

He will have a tough opponent to deal with in his next fight as he takes on knockout artist Tai Tuivasa. 'Bam Bam' is coming off a knockout win against Derrick Lewis. The winner of their bout at UFC Paris could see themselves in a title fight in the near future.

