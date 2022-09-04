"I think Chimaev is gonna finish him" - Ciryl Gane points out why Nate Diaz will lose to Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 279 is fast approaching and Khamzat Chimaev is ready to welcome Nate Diaz back to the octagon.

It is the Stockton native's first bout since colliding with current welterweight champion Leon Edwards in 2021. Many in the MMA community are already counting Diaz out, who is known for his sheer grit and heart.

During a recent interview, Ciryl Gane detailed why the MMA veteran will face adversity against the Swede.

The former UFC interim heavyweight champion highlighted the Stockton-native's age as the major factor in this fight, saying:

"It's gonna be a little bit complicated for Diaz, a little bit because Chimaev is really young, he's in the rush, he's really confident, and I think Diaz is more on the end of his career so he's not exactly the same. If you told me the Diaz that they had five years ago, six years ago it's different, but today it's going to be a little bit hard for Diaz. I think Chimaev is gonna finish him. Yeah, unfortunately, because I love Diaz."

Khamzat Chimaev aims to make quick work of the MMA legend, but as proved time and time again, doubting Diaz is something fans should never do. His ability to take damage and keep storming forward is the stuff of legends. Not only that, his high-level jiu-jitsu and volume striking makes for a dangerous foe, even at welterweight.

'Bon Gamin' will feature in France's first ever UFC card this evening when he collides with Tai Tuivasa in the main event. The Parisian is in pursuit of another shot at the heavyweight title after coming up short in his first chance at gold against Francis Ngannou earlier this year.

Check out what Ciryl Gane had to say about the 170lb main event brawl in the video below.

How can Khamzat Chimaev beat Nate Diaz?

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most dominant fighter inside the cage in today's MMA world, but where does he excel and how does he beat Nate Diaz?

'Borz' holds a 24-0 freestyle wrestling record and has won gold on three separate occasions at the Swedish Nationals men's freestyle wrestling. His elite grappling is on display whenever he competes in the cage.

Despite his wrestling accolades, similar to his fight against Gilbert Burns, Chimaev would likely only use the threat of a takedown to create openings on the feet. Perhaps because Nate Diaz is a black-belt in BJJ and has a dangerous guard.

Thankfully for Chimaev, wrestling isn't the only strength in the 28-year-old's arsenal, as he has explosive power in his hands and a great chin.

It'd be difficult for Diaz to knock Khamzat Chimaev out, however, it'd be a little less difficult if the Stockton native doesn't start pointing at Chimaev as soon as he hits him.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Nate Diaz landed a major shot in the 5th round that could’ve pulled the miracle comeback, but got cocky and lost his chance for a knockout pointing at Leon Edwards right after #UFC263 Nate Diaz landed a major shot in the 5th round that could’ve pulled the miracle comeback, but got cocky and lost his chance for a knockout pointing at Leon Edwards right after #UFC263 https://t.co/N43UjmmS0X

