Ciryl Gane reveals what gives him the edge over Francis Ngannou in upcoming title fight at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane believes his superior fight IQ and footwork will give him the edge over Francis Ngannou in their upcoming clash for the unified heavyweight title at UFC 270. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the Frenchman explained why he has an advantage over Ngannou.

Gane hailed Ngannou as an incredible athlete. He said that the champion has good cardio, is fast, and can cause damage inside the octagon. However, 'Bon Gamin' believes that his fight IQ is superior.

"I got the fight IQ and maybe my footwork too. He is an athlete too. He has good speed, good cardio too. Maybe not exactly than me because maybe he's heavier than me or something like that. But he is a good athlete and maybe yes, my footwork and my fight IQ. I'm really confident about my fight IQ that's why everytime I go, I head to the cage, I don't know what's going to happen but I'm really confident because I know this is going to help me, everytime."

Ciryl Gane looks to extend his undefeated run at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane is currently undefeated in his professional career and has already picked up seven wins inside the octagon. At UFC 265, Gane fought knockout artist Derrick Lewis in an interim title fight. The Frenchman picked up a comfortable TKO win.

While he respects the knockout power fighters like Ngannou and Lewis possess, Gane said he isn't afraid of getting put to sleep with one big strike inside the octagon.

"This don't scare me. You see with Derrick Lewis, he had big knockout power too. Derrick Lewis is a beast too. But it's not a problem when you're in the fight. I stay inside [and defend] like that, it was not a problem. I'm a heavyweight like me, I can touch too with a big [punch], but no this is not a problem for me. This really [doesn't] scare me."

Ciryl Gane also revealed that he's doing strength training for the first time since arriving to the UFC, presumably to close the gap to Ngannou in the power department.

