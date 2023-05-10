Ciryl Gane's coach claims Frenchman will face 6-1 star in next UFC fight

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane's head coach Fernand Lopez has made a bold statement, revealing that the French fighter is set to take on a rising star with a record of 6-1 in his next UFC fight.

During a recent interview with Middle Easy, the MMA Factory owner disclosed that Gane's camp is hoping for a bout with emerging Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich in September

"Gane will return in September. Sergei Pavlovich is a good opponent."

Check out Fernand Lopez's comments from 19:55 mark:

Ciryl Gane's last UFC outing was against Jon Jones at UFC 285, where they competed for the vacant heavyweight title. Fans were expecting a close and competitive striking match, but were stunned when 'Bones' quickly submitted Gane with a guillotine choke just over two minutes into the first round.

Whereas, Sergei Pavlovich is on a rampage, having knocked out his last six opponents in the first round. The Russian mixed martial artist most recently registered a victory over Curtis Blaydes last month, and is expected to be a formidable challenge for Ciryl Gane. A potential fight between these two heavyweights would be a guaranteed classic.

Fernand Lopez reveals Ciryl Gane acknowledged his faults in Jon Jones' fight

In a highly anticipated heavyweight bout at UFC 285, Jon Jones made his triumphant return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus. Going head-to-head with Cyril Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship, fans were expecting an intense striking battle. Much to the surprise of fans, Jones was able to swiftly apply a guillotine choke in the very first round, ultimately resulting in Gane's rapid submission.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Gane's head coach Fernand Lopez revealed that the French native took full responsibility for the defeat. 'Bon Gamin' recognized his faults in the fight and was understandably dejected, acknowledging that he alone was to blame for the outcome.

During a recent interaction with Middle Easy, Lopez remarked:

"He was very affected. As soon as the fight ended, he was like, 'Jeez, I f*cked up. what happend?' It happens, no matter the people who try to criticize you and what was your wrong with your wrestling."

Check out Fernand Lopez's entire remarks below (from 0:57 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes