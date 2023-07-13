Ciryl Gane sets the record straight on whether Jon Jones moment was 'too big' for him 

Ciryl Gane recently opened up about his massive loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285, and it's safe to say that 'Bon Gamin' wasn't pleased with his performance.

Jones returned from a three-year hiatus to make his heavyweight debut against the Frenchman in March. The two men fought each other to decide who would take home the vacant heavyweight title. Jones showed no signs of ring rust as he put Gane away just 124 seconds into the bout with a first-round submission win.

In a recent interview with Farah Hannoun for MMA Junkie, Ciryl Gane opened up about his title loss against 'Bones.' He was asked if fighting an MMA icon like Jon Jones was too big of a moment for him, to which he replied:

"Yes... This is a possibility... But what is strange is that during the weigh-ins, measuring day, and all week, I was comfortable in front of this guy. So that's why if I was afraid or something, maybe it started at the beginning of the week... That's why it's a little bit strange. When I walked to the cage, I was ok. When I started the fight, I was ok. So we don't know exactly."

Catch Gane's comments below (7:20):

Ciryl Gane explains how one big mistake cost him the Jon Jones fight

Despite losing his title fight against Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane remains humble and has made note of his mistakes.

In the same interview with MMA Junkie, 'Bon Gamin' addressed his loss against Jones and broke down the short-lived fight. The Frenchman specifically pointed to one major mistake that he thinks cost him the fight.

Ciryl Gane admitted that he ignored his coach Fernand Lopez's instructions to stick to jabbing and not lunging forward at Jones. Explaining that it was a badly timed left cross that allowed Jones to grab him and take him down, Gane said:

"I don’t know why exactly, but I cannot manage my distance very well during some moments, and I did a mistake... Maybe he knew already I’m going to do this mistake… During all the camp Fernand Lopez told me every time we started training, jab and no big hand. Just jab. And what I did? A big hand. Big mistake, and he took the opportunity."

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane is set to face Serghei Spivac at UFC on ESPN 51 on September 2 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivac will headline UFC Fight Night on September 2 in Paris, UFC announced on Thursday. Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivac will headline UFC Fight Night on September 2 in Paris, UFC announced on Thursday. https://t.co/RKx4MjXvUs

