Ciryl Gane to be a torchbearer ahead of 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Ciryl Gane is set to be the torchbearer for the upcoming Olympic Games. The multisport event, also commonly known as Paris 2024, is scheduled to take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

The torch lighting ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics was held on April 16. The Summer Olympics were first held in Greece in 1896, and there the flame for the upcoming Games was ignited.

The Olympic flame is carried to the historic stadium by the priestess keeper of the fire, Hesitada, once it has been kindled. After that, the torchbearer receives it from the priestess. Then the torchbearer hands it off to another torchbearer, who will be a citizen of the host nation.

The first torchbearer will give the Olympic flame to the second torchbearer, who will be representing France, the host nation for the 2024 Olympics.

In a recent post on social media, Gane revealed that he is one of the honorary torchbearers and will be representing the host nation. With the following caption, he wrote:

“Proud to carry the flame. Hoping to see MMA as an Olympic event one day. Meet on June 4 at La Roche-sur-Yon”

Check out the post below:

The Olympic flame handover ceremony was held in the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on April 26. The flame was transferred to the French Embassy in Athens for the evening after the handover ceremony. The Olympic torch left the following day and arrived in Marseille on May 8 aboard the Belem, a well-known three-masted ship initially launched in 1896.

Ciryl Gane wants Tom Aspinall next

Tom Aspinall previously accused Ciryl Gane of avoiding fights with elite opponents during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

According to Aspinall, Gane declined to fight Sergei Pavlovich, giving the British fighter an opportunity to challenge Pavlovich for the UFC interim heavyweight title.

Gane recently took to X and hit back at Aspinall, hinting at a potential fight among them in September, writing:

“@AspinallMMA, I never, ever say no to any challenge or any opponent. Blaydes was never an option. They said Pavlovich, I said yes. Don't worry, I'll see you in September, stop tripping. @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite”

Expand Tweet