Claressa Shields again calls for intergender boxing match with "not great" Keith Thurman 

Claressa Shields still wants a boxing match with Keith Thurman.

The 'GWOAT' is currently focusing on a return to the PFL cage. The 28-year-old last appeared in the boxing ring last June, defeating Marciela Cornejo by unanimous decision. With the victory, Shields moved to 14-0 in her professional career.

Throughout her historic run, Shields has barely been tested. Despite going up against the likes of Savannah Marshall and Christina Hammer, few have been able to stifle the champion. With that in mind, Shields has repeatedly called for a boxing match against a man.

Not just any man, however. Instead, Shields has repeatedly called out former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman. As of now, 'One Time' is scheduled to fight Tim Tsyzu on Amazon Prime pay-per-view on March 30.

Thurman verbally agreed to face Shields in an exhibition boxing match last year for charity. However, no fight ever came to fruition between the two. That being said, Shields is still down to face the former champion.

Speaking in a recent interview with Million Dollaz of Game, Shields stated (via Michael Benson):

“Thurman is not that great of a boxer. Is he strong? Yes. But what else? Tim Tszyu’s gonna knock Thurman’s a** out. I’m a woman, but I’m bigger than Thurman, I’m longer, I’ve got better skills. How’s he gonna take the punches I give him? Thurman can’t take a body shot. You’re talking to a boxing encyclopaedia.”

Has Claressa Shields ever boxed a man? Controversial sparring session explained

Last year, footage emerged of Claressa Shields sparring with Arturs Ahmetovs.

After the longtime female boxing champion began calling out the likes of Keith Thurman and Jake Paul, sparring footage was released. The session reportedly took place in 2018, with Shields getting badly dropped in a brief clip posted to social media.

The footage was seemingly released by Ahmetovs himself, in opposition to Shields' statements. Not long after the video was released, the 'GWOAT' confirmed that the footage was real but added more info.

According to Shields, the 6-1 male boxer took out the padding in his gloves before the session. While that was never confirmed, there's no doubt that she was floored by the hard shot.

It's also worth noting that Shields also released footage of herself sparring with other men ahead of a potential fight with Keith Thurman. Say what you will about her brash trash talk, but one can't deny that she'll fight anyone.

