  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Claressa Shields reacts as Jake Paul faces-off with two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk  

Claressa Shields reacts as Jake Paul faces-off with two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk  

By Subham
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:56 GMT
Claressa Shields (left) reacts as Jake Paul (middle) faces-off with Oleksandr Usyk (right). [Images courtesy: @claressashields and @jakepaul on Instagram]
Claressa Shields (left) reacts as Jake Paul (middle) faces-off with Oleksandr Usyk (right). [Images courtesy: @claressashields and @jakepaul on Instagram]

Oleksandr Usyk teasing a potential clash with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul down the line has sparked a reaction from American boxer Claressa Shields. On Saturday night, Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

Ad

Usyk looked like the better fighter from the opening bell. Although Dubois came in with a clear game plan and pushed the pace early, Usyk remained composed, landed the cleaner shots, counter-punched effectively, and dictated the fight. He dropped Dubois in Round 5, but the latter beat the count. However, he offered him no time to recover, and after the action resumed, Usyk landed a perfectly placed hook that shut Dubois' lights out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After Usyk became a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, he and Paul faced off in the ring at Wembley Stadium, shook hands, and calmly exchanged words.

The faceoff sparked a reaction from Shields, who posted on X:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Mannnnnn this dude here!!!!"

Check out Claressa Shields' post below:

Ad

Usyk is expected to fight one final time before he hangs up his gloves. The Ukrainian could fight Paul in the future, and this isn't the first time that this fight has been teased.

Paul, who signed with PFL in 2023 and is eager to make his MMA debut, could fight Usyk inside the smart cage in 2026, as he desires. After Usyk's win, 'The Problem Child' took to X to congratulate the former and also suggested the idea of an MMA bout. He wrote:

Ad
"Congrats to one of the greatest heavyweights of all time @usykaa on a huge win. I respect you a lot. Now we do an MMA match for the world @MostVpromotions."

Check out Jake Paul's message for Oleksandr Usyk below:

Ad

Meanwhile, Usyk said at the post-fight presser:

"Yes, I am ready [to fight Jake Paul] but I need to rest."

The 38-year-old, meanwhile, suggested Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, and Anthony Joshua, among others, as potential opponents for his next bout.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications