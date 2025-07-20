Claressa Shields reacts as Jake Paul faces-off with two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk  

Oleksandr Usyk teasing a potential clash with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul down the line has sparked a reaction from American boxer Claressa Shields. On Saturday night, Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.Usyk looked like the better fighter from the opening bell. Although Dubois came in with a clear game plan and pushed the pace early, Usyk remained composed, landed the cleaner shots, counter-punched effectively, and dictated the fight. He dropped Dubois in Round 5, but the latter beat the count. However, he offered him no time to recover, and after the action resumed, Usyk landed a perfectly placed hook that shut Dubois' lights out.After Usyk became a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, he and Paul faced off in the ring at Wembley Stadium, shook hands, and calmly exchanged words.The faceoff sparked a reaction from Shields, who posted on X:&quot;Mannnnnn this dude here!!!!&quot;Check out Claressa Shields' post below:Usyk is expected to fight one final time before he hangs up his gloves. The Ukrainian could fight Paul in the future, and this isn't the first time that this fight has been teased.Paul, who signed with PFL in 2023 and is eager to make his MMA debut, could fight Usyk inside the smart cage in 2026, as he desires. After Usyk's win, 'The Problem Child' took to X to congratulate the former and also suggested the idea of an MMA bout. He wrote:&quot;Congrats to one of the greatest heavyweights of all time @usykaa on a huge win. I respect you a lot. Now we do an MMA match for the world @MostVpromotions.&quot;Check out Jake Paul's message for Oleksandr Usyk below:Meanwhile, Usyk said at the post-fight presser:&quot;Yes, I am ready [to fight Jake Paul] but I need to rest.&quot;The 38-year-old, meanwhile, suggested Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, and Anthony Joshua, among others, as potential opponents for his next bout.