Claudia Gadelha's demonstration of standing guillotine that took out Holly Holm leaves Nina-Marie Daniele gasping for breath [VIDEO]

At UFC Vegas 77, former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm suffered an upset against the No.10 ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva, as she fell prey for a second-round ninja choke submission.

The clinical finish surprised fans and fighters alike and has positioned Silva as a possible championship contender at 135 pounds. Naturally, many wanted to know the technicalities of the choke, and MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele put herself on the line.

In a video posted to her Twitter handle, former UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha can be seen demonstrating a standing guillotine on the social media star.

However, getting choked by an MMA fighter never ends well, and unsurprisingly the choke left the Instagram star coughing and gasping for air.

Watch Nina-Marie Daniele getting choked by Claudia Gadelha below:

Former UFC strawweight title challenger, Claudia Gadelha's career, came to a premature end in 2021 as she was forced to retire early due to severe post-concussion syndrome.

With her win over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77, Mayra Bueno Silva is currently on a four-fight win streak. 'Sheetra' boasts a pro-MMA record of 11-2-1 and is undefeated since 2022.

Mayra Bueno Silva calls for a title shot after finish over Holly Holm

Few individuals have managed to get a finish over the legendary Holly Holm. Mayra Bueno Silva believes she is next in line for a title shot at 135 lbs after a stellar second finish over 'The Preacher's Daughter'.

During her post-fight interview, the hyped-up Brazilian detailed why she is the most deserving candidate to get a shot at the title. Per 'Sheetara' she is the new face of the women's bantamweight division:

"I've been finishing everybody. I told Mick [Maynard, UFC VP UFC Talent Relations] that I was going to finish every single one on my way to the title shot, and I've been doing that. There's no denying that I'm a finisher, that I'm the new face of the division, and there is no way anyone deserves [a title shot] more than me."

Catch Mayra Bueno Silva's comments on the Holly Holm win below:

