  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Clearly still concussed," "Is the BMF title a consolation prize?" - Fans slam UFC star's demand to fight Max Holloway at the White House

"Clearly still concussed," "Is the BMF title a consolation prize?" - Fans slam UFC star's demand to fight Max Holloway at the White House

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 10, 2025 02:07 GMT
Fans react to Jean Silva calling out Max Holloway for a fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Jean Silva calling out Max Holloway for a fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Jean Silva’s recent callout has sparked more ridicule than excitement among MMA fans. The Brazilian featherweight, who suffered a knockout loss to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC last month, has now set his sights on Max Holloway and the BMF title.

Ad

His pitch to feature on the UFC’s planned 2026 White House card with Holloway has been met with skepticism, with many questioning both the timing and the logic behind it. The 29-year-old entered September with strong momentum after a submission win over Bryce Mitchell in April.

That victory briefly placed him among the division’s top prospects, but his knockout defeat in San Antonio has since derailed that trajectory. Despite the setback, Silva posted on social media that he wanted to face Holloway. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Me vs. Max Holloway for the BMF at the White House would be the dream fight [right now]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Ad

Fans, however, were quick to dismiss Silva’s proposal. One fan wrote:

"Jean clearly still concussed. Josh Emmett fight would make sense next for both."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"After that knockout, he suffered against Diego Lopez? LOL! Is the BMF title a consolation prize or what? Diego Lopez deserves it more."
"Not only will us fans not sign off on the White House, we won’t sign off on you fighting for the BMF period. You just got here, nerd. Wash the blood off from the Lopes loss, get multiple bonus-worthy W’s, and we’ll revisit the BMF request in the future."
Ad
"How are you about to ask for the BMF title fight when you just came off a loss."
"You gotta win to fight Max. Can’t fight him off a loss."
"Yeah, give him a former champ, with possibly a better chin, and more refined striking than Diego next."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Ad
Fans react to Jean Silva calling out Max Holloway for a fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans react to Jean Silva calling out Max Holloway for a fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Charles Oliveira calls out Max Holloway for BMF title fight after UFC Fight Night in Rio

While Jean Silva’s callout was mocked, Charles Oliveira’s challenge to Max Holloway seemingly carries real weight. The former lightweight champion faces Mateusz Gamrot in Rio, aiming to re-establish momentum after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.

Ad

Oliveira has made it clear that his next goal is the BMF title, ideally against Holloway, who defeated him a decade ago after an early injury stoppage. Since then, Oliveira has rebuilt his career into one of the UFC’s most staggering resumes. Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports, Oliveira said:

"Winning this fight and fighting for the title, whether it's BMF or the title of the division... Everyone would love to see the Max [Holloway] fight. And I want this to be my next fight."
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications