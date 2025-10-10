"Clearly still concussed," "Is the BMF title a consolation prize?" - Fans slam UFC star's demand to fight Max Holloway at the White House

Jean Silva’s recent callout has sparked more ridicule than excitement among MMA fans. The Brazilian featherweight, who suffered a knockout loss to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC last month, has now set his sights on Max Holloway and the BMF title.His pitch to feature on the UFC’s planned 2026 White House card with Holloway has been met with skepticism, with many questioning both the timing and the logic behind it. The 29-year-old entered September with strong momentum after a submission win over Bryce Mitchell in April.That victory briefly placed him among the division’s top prospects, but his knockout defeat in San Antonio has since derailed that trajectory. Despite the setback, Silva posted on social media that he wanted to face Holloway. He wrote:&quot;Me vs. Max Holloway for the BMF at the White House would be the dream fight [right now].&quot;Check out Jean Silva's comments below:Fans, however, were quick to dismiss Silva’s proposal. One fan wrote:&quot;Jean clearly still concussed. Josh Emmett fight would make sense next for both.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;After that knockout, he suffered against Diego Lopez? LOL! Is the BMF title a consolation prize or what? Diego Lopez deserves it more.&quot;&quot;Not only will us fans not sign off on the White House, we won’t sign off on you fighting for the BMF period. You just got here, nerd. Wash the blood off from the Lopes loss, get multiple bonus-worthy W’s, and we’ll revisit the BMF request in the future.&quot;&quot;How are you about to ask for the BMF title fight when you just came off a loss.&quot;&quot;You gotta win to fight Max. Can’t fight him off a loss.&quot;&quot;Yeah, give him a former champ, with possibly a better chin, and more refined striking than Diego next.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Jean Silva calling out Max Holloway for a fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Charles Oliveira calls out Max Holloway for BMF title fight after UFC Fight Night in RioWhile Jean Silva’s callout was mocked, Charles Oliveira’s challenge to Max Holloway seemingly carries real weight. The former lightweight champion faces Mateusz Gamrot in Rio, aiming to re-establish momentum after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.Oliveira has made it clear that his next goal is the BMF title, ideally against Holloway, who defeated him a decade ago after an early injury stoppage. Since then, Oliveira has rebuilt his career into one of the UFC’s most staggering resumes. Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports, Oliveira said:&quot;Winning this fight and fighting for the title, whether it's BMF or the title of the division... Everyone would love to see the Max [Holloway] fight. And I want this to be my next fight.&quot;