  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I'm sorry. But we'll be back"- Jean Silva delivers honest message after Diego Lopes setback, calls out Fighting Nerds’ struggles

"I'm sorry. But we'll be back"- Jean Silva delivers honest message after Diego Lopes setback, calls out Fighting Nerds’ struggles

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:17 GMT
Jean Silva releases statement after the loss. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Jean Silva releases statement after the loss. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Jean Silva suffered his first knockout defeat on Saturday when Diego Lopes finished him in the second round.

Ad

Silva had never been stopped before and came in with a perfect 5-0 UFC record. That momentum ended when Lopes timed a spinning back elbow in the second round and forced referee Mike Beltran to wave it off after follow-up strikes. Silva showed frustration immediately after the stoppage, but later addressed the result with a more measured response.

Addressing the loss in a video statement, Silva admitted that he abandoned his team’s plan and chose to brawl instead of staying disciplined. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Unfortunately, yesterday the emotion got the better of me... I was seeing well in the second round, but I ended up rushing in with everything, just wanting to throw down... I ended up fighting alone. I wasn’t connected with my team. So the responsibility is all mine for this loss.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

“One thing you guys were right about... The Fighting Nerds lost three in a row. So the three of us must be making similar mistakes. So for sure, me, Caio, and Ruffy will have a meeting. We’ll figure this out and improve. Whether people like it or not, I’m sorry, but we’ll be back.”
Ad

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Ad

The Fighting Nerds camp had built a reputation for producing exciting contenders, but recent results have created doubts. Silva’s defeat came just days after Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy lost their fights at UFC Paris.

Diego Lopes advises Jean Silva to focus on work after Noche UFC win

Diego Lopes earned one of the biggest wins of his career at Noche UFC, stopping Jean Silva with a spinning back elbow in the second round of the main event.

Ad

The fight carried personal tension between the two fighters, and tempers flared when Silva threw an extra punch after the stoppage. Lopes brushed it off and turned his attention to the future.

Sharing his thoughts on the fight and advise to Siva at the post-fight press conference, Lopes said:

“Maybe train more. Talk less, train more... It’s like, I’m surprised he did it too [threw a punch after the fight]. I feel the punch on the back of my head. I turned around, like he elbowed me in the back of my head? I don’t understand, for why? But it’s okay. This is maybe the emotion. Because this guy is a little bit hungry because he lost the fight... But it’s okay, I feel good now. This is my moment. The people know I’m not going to pay the price for my victory.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications