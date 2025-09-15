"I'm sorry. But we'll be back"- Jean Silva delivers honest message after Diego Lopes setback, calls out Fighting Nerds’ struggles

Jean Silva suffered his first knockout defeat on Saturday when Diego Lopes finished him in the second round.Silva had never been stopped before and came in with a perfect 5-0 UFC record. That momentum ended when Lopes timed a spinning back elbow in the second round and forced referee Mike Beltran to wave it off after follow-up strikes. Silva showed frustration immediately after the stoppage, but later addressed the result with a more measured response.Addressing the loss in a video statement, Silva admitted that he abandoned his team’s plan and chose to brawl instead of staying disciplined. He said:“Unfortunately, yesterday the emotion got the better of me... I was seeing well in the second round, but I ended up rushing in with everything, just wanting to throw down... I ended up fighting alone. I wasn’t connected with my team. So the responsibility is all mine for this loss.”He added:“One thing you guys were right about... The Fighting Nerds lost three in a row. So the three of us must be making similar mistakes. So for sure, me, Caio, and Ruffy will have a meeting. We’ll figure this out and improve. Whether people like it or not, I’m sorry, but we’ll be back.”Check out Jean Silva's comments below:The Fighting Nerds camp had built a reputation for producing exciting contenders, but recent results have created doubts. Silva’s defeat came just days after Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy lost their fights at UFC Paris.Diego Lopes advises Jean Silva to focus on work after Noche UFC winDiego Lopes earned one of the biggest wins of his career at Noche UFC, stopping Jean Silva with a spinning back elbow in the second round of the main event.The fight carried personal tension between the two fighters, and tempers flared when Silva threw an extra punch after the stoppage. Lopes brushed it off and turned his attention to the future.Sharing his thoughts on the fight and advise to Siva at the post-fight press conference, Lopes said:“Maybe train more. Talk less, train more... It’s like, I’m surprised he did it too [threw a punch after the fight]. I feel the punch on the back of my head. I turned around, like he elbowed me in the back of my head? I don’t understand, for why? But it’s okay. This is maybe the emotion. Because this guy is a little bit hungry because he lost the fight... But it’s okay, I feel good now. This is my moment. The people know I’m not going to pay the price for my victory.”