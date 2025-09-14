  • home icon
  "Spinning elbow of doom" - Fans explode as Diego Lopes knocks out Jean Silva in comeback win at Noche UFC

"Spinning elbow of doom" - Fans explode as Diego Lopes knocks out Jean Silva in comeback win at Noche UFC

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 14, 2025 02:22 GMT
Fans react to Diego Lopes (left) beating Jean Silva (right) at Noche UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Diego Lopes (left) beating Jean Silva (right) at Noche UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Diego Lopes' remarkable win over Jean Silva at Noche UFC has sparked wild reactions from the MMA community, with many extending their support for the former featherweight title challenger.

Lopes made his octagon return to face Silva in the main event of Noche UFC. The Fight Night card took place on Saturday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Both fighters last competed at UFC 314 in April, where Lopes failed to capture the vacant 145-pound belt after suffering a unanimous decision defeat against Alexander Volkanovski in the headliner. Meanwhile, on the main card, Silva submitted Bryce Mitchell in the second round to earn his fifth UFC victory.

In their featherweight matchup, Lopes targeted Silva's leg before securing a takedown in the opening round, hurting him with powerful elbows from the top position.

In the second round, Silva displayed his clean striking prowess by unleashing several shots on his 30-year-old compatriot. However, Lopes bounced back by landing a devastating spinning elbow and followed up by ground and pound attacks before referee Mike Beltran intervened to end the bout.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Lopes spinning elbow of doom''

Another stated:

''Jean Silva called Diego emotional and then had a temper tantrum, 'The Fighting Nerds' were an amazing team to watch in 2024 and they have quickly lost me with their hypocrisy''

Other fans wrote:

''Silva beat himself in this one. Got overzealous and over confident and it cost him. If he would’ve just remained patient and kept his composure, he wins this fight.''
''Lopes turns all that pre-fight barking into whimpering. That elbow was NASTY. Silva talked big game but got humbled in front of the whole Noche UFC crowd''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
