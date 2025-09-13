Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva: Live round-by-round updates

The third Noche UFC card features a featherweight showdown that could carry title implications.
Diego Lopes has gone from late-notice newcomer to headline attraction in less than two years. His breakthrough came at last year’s Noche UFC when he stopped Brian Ortega at Sphere.
Although he fell short in his title shot against Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year, he left with the confidence that he belongs at championship level. Lopes now gets another chance to prove he is still one of the top names at 145 pounds.
He will take on Jean Silva, who is unbeaten in five UFC outings since joining the roster in 2023. Silva has shown a complete game, taking out Melsik Baghdasaryan with strikes and submitting Bryce Mitchell in back-to-back wins this year. With teammates Carlos Prates and Mauricio Ruffy both coming off losses in Paris, Silva will be looking to deliver a big win for the Fighting Nerds team and solidify his own rise up the rankings.
Fans can catch Noche UFC live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Saturday, September 13. The prelims begin at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT, followed by the main card at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, streaming on ESPN+ in the United States.
Stay with Sportskeeda MMA for play-by-play updates, live coverage, and all updates:
Round 1