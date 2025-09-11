Noche UFC walkout songs: Tracks Diego Lopes, Jean Silva, Rob Font, Kelvin Gastelum and others have used before

Noche UFC is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, United States. This event marks the third consecutive year that the leading MMA promotion is celebrating Mexico's Independence Day.The main event will feature a featherweight bout between former title contender Diego Lopes and undefeated prospect Jean Silva. In the co-main event, a bantamweight clash will take place between veteran Rob Font and David Martinez.Which tracks have Diego Lopes, Jean Silva, Rob Font, Kelvin Gastelum, and others used before?While the official walkout songs for the upcoming Noche UFC event have not yet been confirmed, it's interesting to look at the entrance music selected by Diego Lopes, Jean Silva, Rob Font, Kelvin Gastelum, and others in previous events.Lopes is fresh off a championship fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, where he was unable to capture the title. In that bout, the Brazilian used the regional Mexican hit, 'La Chona' by Los Tucanes De Tijuana, to make his way to the octagon.Meanwhile, Silva, in his last fight on the same card as Lopes, faced Bryce Mitchell and secured a submission victory. For this bout, 'Lord' entered the octagon to the song 'Sandstorm' by Jayron &amp; Gewoonraves as his entrance musicPuerto Rican fighter Font, who will compete in the co-main event, is coming off a victory against Jean Matsumoto at UFC Seattle earlier this year. In most of his fights, he has chosen 'Welcome to Jamrock' by Damian Marley as his entrance song.In the main card, Gastelum is set to fight Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight bout. Gastelum, a veteran in the promotion, has often entered the octagon to 'Swag Surfin'' by F.L.Y.Additionally, Jared Gordon, who is also on the main card for Noche UFC this weekend, has previously walked out to 'By Faith I Will Find It' by Steven Furtick as his entrance music.