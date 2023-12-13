"Clout chaser knob" - Dillon Danis gets flamed by fans for hate-mongering comment on Shavkat Rakhmonov's sister's wedding post

Dillon Danis recently took a jab at Shavkat Rakhmonov by mocking him in connection with his sister's wedding.

The emerging UFC welterweight fighter recently garnered attention after it was revealed that he opted to forego attending his sister's wedding in Kazakhstan to focus on preparations for his upcoming UFC 296 bout against Stephen Thompson.

ESPN MMA posted a video on social media featuring Rakhmonov virtually blessing the newly married couple via FaceTime.

Check out the video below:

Danis chimed in and commented on the post:

"If one day of missed training makes you lose a fight you shouldn’t win anyway"

Credits: @espnmma on Instagram

The comment from 'El Jefe' grabbed the attention of Reddit users on the r/ufc subreddit, eliciting a variety of responses.

One fan wrote:

"D*ldo knows Shavkat was in the US during the wedding right?"

Another wrote:

"Clout chaser knob. Can’t believe anyone still gives him attention."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Dillon is immune to shame. He won't stop at anything to gain clout, even with people who have never even interacted with or spoken to him"

"He's a troll why do people still get riled up by him 😂"

"Rakhmonov was in the US and unable to fly back to celebrate + probably shouldn’t. Dillon Danis: yeah he’s a bum"

Credits: r/ufc on Reddit

John Kavanagh encourages Dillon Danis' MMA comeback

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has urged Dillon Danis to revert to his strengths in mixed martial arts.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Kavanagh expressed a desire for 'El Jefe' to move away from celebrity boxing pursuits and redirect his energy into MMA. Kavanagh even extended an invitation for Danis to train at his SBG gym in Dublin:

"I say this with nothing but love for Dillon, he knows I love him. I’d love to see him just put the phone down for a minute, and come back to Dublin. I’ve been torturing him come over to Dublin. I know he just had a wee baby, and we’re all excited about that. I’d love to see him come to Dublin again and just throw himself into training for mixed martial arts. He’s an MMA fighter, he's not a boxer."

Check out John Kavanagh's comments below (from 10:35):