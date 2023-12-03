"You are already retired" - Dillon Danis' callout of Mike Perry for a bare-knuckle fight sees fans run a laugh riot

Fans shut down Dillon Danis after he called out Mike Perry for a bare-knuckle boxing match.

Over the past two years, ‘Platinum’ has become a massive superstar in bare-knuckle boxing due to wins against Julian Lane, Michael ‘Venum’ Page, and Luke Rockhold. On Saturday night, Perry extended his BKFC record to 4-0 by securing a second-round TKO win against Eddie Alvarez.

Perry has solidified himself as a money fight for anyone interested in testing themselves without gloves. As a result, Dillon Danis attempted to capitalize on Perry’s success by calling out the BKFC superstar on Twitter:

“Let’s do it bare knuckle for the belt f*ck it.”

Fans filled Danis’ Twitter comment section with various negative messages:

“Bro, holy sh*t. Shit the fu*k up. You have dog sh*t boxing. Logan f*cked you up. And @PlatinumPerry would burry you. So would I too.”

“Not a great idea for your health”

“That would be the end for u”

“idc what anyone says NOWAY danis does bareknuckle against mike lol absolutely noway lol”

“You can't box with gloves on. What makes you think we wanna see you do it without? Lmfao. Perry in 30 seconds”

“Bruh based on your fight with Logan you won’t last 30 seconds”

“You are already retired!!”

In October, Dillon Danis almost fought Mike Perry in a boxing match. Danis was scheduled to fight Logan Paul, and Perry weighed in as the backup. During fight week, Paul suffered a cut from ‘El Jefe’ throwing a microphone at him, nearly leading to ‘Platinum’ stepping in as a replacement opponent.

When did Dillon Danis last fight?

Despite several close calls, Dillon Danis fought Logan Paul in a six-round boxing match on October 14. The intriguing matchup generated a lot of attention due to Danis’ controversial promoting tactics of verbally attacking Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

Yet, once it was time to fight, Danis underperformed after a nearly four-and-a-half-year layoff. After getting battered throughout the fight, ‘El Jefe’ attempted to secure a guillotine against Paul, leading to him being disqualified and sparking an all-out brawl.

It’s unclear what’s next for Danis, but there’s no doubt he must regain fans' trust when it comes to his fighting skills.

