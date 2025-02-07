Coach addresses rumor of Shara Magomedov's UFC return being uncertain due to alleged warnings from UAE doctors and US athletic commissions

Shara Magomedov's UFC return could be in jeopardy according to certain rumors. Fortunately, his coach, Gor Azizyan, shut down any talk of his pupil having to rethink his career due to alleged issues with doctors in the United Arab Emirates and American-based athletic commissions.

It is no secret that Magomedov is a one-eyed fighter, which has largely prevented him from fighting in the United States, as no commission is willing to clear a half-blind fighter to compete in the cage. Similar fears have allegedly arisen among medical teams in the United Arab Emirates.

However, Azizyan has revealed that no obstacle is stopping Magomedov from competing, and the UFC has even offered him another fight.

"It doesn't have anything to do with reality. Shara is now in Mecca, he went on Umrah, then he will come back to Russia and get some medical treatment. Shara belongs to that caliber of fighter who can get a fight whenever he wants. Mick [Maynard] has already got in touch and offered his fights."

He also touched on his pupil's lopsided loss to Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Saudi Arabia. According to Azizyan, some health-related issues may have impacted Magomedov's performance.

"Here's the thing. We got defeated and we accept it. We acknowledge this loss, we have some problems but those are our private internal problems. A team is like a family. Family problems should stay within the family. The main reason is his health. His health let him down and that's it. It happens."

Check out Gor Azizyan touching on Shara Magomedov's UFC return:

Shara Magomedov has never fought on American soil

Throughout his entire MMA career, Shara Magomedov has never once fought in the United States. All of his fights have taken place in Russia, China, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The logic is that state athletic commissions in the United States will not clear him to fight.

This was hinted at by Dana White at the UFC on ABC 6 post-fight presser, where he answered a question about Magomedov fighting in the United States.

"Can he? Probably not. We'll keep him out here."

Check out Dana White on Shara Magomedov fighting on American soil (4:37):

While a half-blind fighter like Michael Bisping, who became an unlikely UFC middleweight champion, was able to dupe commissions for some time, Magomedov may not be so fortunate.

