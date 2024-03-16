Coach Christian Knowles admits he still gets nervous every time star pupil Jonathan Haggerty fights: "It means so much"

It's hard for any self-respecting coach to watch his prized pupil climb the ring apron and step onto the battlefield to go to war.

So it's understandable that renowned coach Christian Knowles of Knowlesy Academy in London feels nervous every time his prized ward, reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, is scheduled for a fight.

Speaking on the Wesley Gunman Graham podcast, Knowles talked about the emotions that overcome him whenever his star athlete steps into the ring.

He said:

"Yeah, 100 percent. I think, like the boys always tell or like ask me, they say 'You're nervous, Chris.' But for me, I think it's more exciting. Like that's what I tell them anyway. But yeah, of course, because it means so much. If I didn't have any feelings or emotions, like it doesn't mean anything."

Knowles has honed Jonathan Haggerty's skills for years now as the two have perfected their craft. Today, 'The General' is considered one of the most electrifying strikers on the face of the planet. And one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in all of combat sports.

What's the secret to Jonathan Haggerty's success?

Ever wondered what makes Jonathan Haggerty such a formidable fighter? Longtime coach Christian Knowles knows the answer. It has much to do with the two-sport king's ability to pull back. Less is more, so they say.

Knowles also said on the Wesley Gunman Graham podcast:

"Accuracy and not forcing it. Look how many fighters, sometimes, you can force it. But you'll make it harder for yourself. But you've got to let it come. You've got to be sharp. You've got to be accurate. And it has to come without force. Most of the time, it just won't come when you're actively seeking it."

Haggerty is one of the most exciting finishers in ONE Championship. And Knowles has had a lot to do with that.