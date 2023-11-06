Coach Javier Mendez: Beating Conor McGregor is not going to create the legacy Islam Makhachev wants in UFC 

Javier Mendez doesn't believe Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor would be the most compelling fight for the lightweight king.

Fresh off a knockout win against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 last month, Islam Makhachev is eagerly eyeing his next title defense in the early quarter of 2024. While the next contender appears to be Charles Oliveira, the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

In the midst of this, Daniel Cormier chimed in with his take. He suggested that for Makhachev to truly reach superstardom, he should consider facing a high-profile opponent like Conor McGregor.

The Irishman has been sidelined for over two years following a leg fracture in his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite initial plans for a 2023 return against Michael Chandler, McGregor's comeback now seems set for 2024.

Commenting on Cormier's proposal, Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, provided his perspective in an interview with Red Corner MMA, saying:

"I see that as a fight that would be interesting for Islam because he gets to do what Khabib (Nurmagomedov) didn't finish, I guess you could say. He gets to come back and get on the same journey that Khabib did. It's a great payday for Islam. I think it's great if Islam wants it."

Mendez continued:

"If he doesn't, then maybe going for the welterweight title is more appealing to him – to create the legacy he desires because beating Conor is not the kind of legacy that Islam envisions. Going after the welterweight title, that's a legacy-defining moment. With Conor, it's about the money and the hype, so I don't know his thoughts on that. It's never been brought up." [h/t MMA Junkie]

Check out Mendez's interview below (11:43 mark):

Michael Chandler raised concerns over Conor McGregor's return

The UFC CEO Dana White has given the green light to the anticipated clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, 'Iron' recently raised an intriguing suspicion about McGregor's intentions. He suggested that 'The Notorious' might be looking to dodge their fight in favor of a less challenging opponent.

Taking to his X handle, Chandler delved into McGregor's social media activity, pointing out:

"You ever realize how @TheNotoriousMMA stays silent on social about me? Tell-tale sign, he's smart, he'd rather find a lesser opponent. He's waiting for me to move on. It's too late to be scared, man. Can't remain afraid, kid."

