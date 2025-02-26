Coach Javier Mendez reflects on first visit to Dagestan, shares story of Islam Makhachev-hosted picnic: "So many warriors come from this region"

Javier Mendez is a celebrated MMA coach who has trained multiple champions in the leading MMA promotion, the UFC. He recently posted about his first visit to Dagestan while recalling a picnic hosted by reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

Mendez posted about the trip on his Instagram account. He praised the discipline of Makhachev's community while predicting a favorable future for its people in the fight business beside a picnic hosted by Makhachev:

"2019 on my first visit to Dagestan life in this community and disciplined physical activities is a huge reason so many warriors come from this region and more will continue to thrive with great talent in MMA, Wrestling Sambo and many more Sports Champions like @islam_makhachev who took me to a normal picnic with great food and Horse riding."

He continued:

"Which I didn't do because they told me one of the Horses kicked one of the Brothers and most important delicious zero calorie rice Fathers Plan."

Mendez's association with Makhachev dates back to 2012 when he met now-former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He has trained many notable fighters like Nurmagomedov, Frank Shamrock, Cain Valesquez, and Daniel Cormier. Mendez is the founder of the renowned MMA academy the American Kickboxing Academy.

Javier Mendez weighs in on Ilia Topuria demanding title shot against Islam Makhachev

After months of contemplation, Ilia Topuria recently vacated his UFC featherweight title. He defended his championship at UFC 308 by spectacularly knocking out former champion Max Holloway.

'El Matador' now seeks a chance at the UFC lightweight title currently held by Islam Makhachev. The reigning lightweight champion's coach, Javier Mendez, appeared on Submission Radio and weighed in on Topuria's demand for a title shot against Makhachev:

"Of course he is cutting the line, but hey, if the fans, if that's what they wanna see, that's what the UFC wants to see, then it's basically, he's cutting the line, but it's not a true sport. In a true sport, you are cutting the line, but in a sport like this, which is not a true sport, it's entertainment first. So, if more eyeballs are going to pay attention to Topuria, then obviously that's what the UFC is going to want."

Watch Javier Mendez's interview below (3:34):

