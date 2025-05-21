Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov draws the line following Islam Makhachev's daring motorcycle escapade

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently reacted to Islam Makhachev riding motorbikes on mountains.

Makhachev, who is Nurmagomedov’s close friend and pupil, vacated his UFC lightweight championship to move to welterweight. While he was riding his motorcycle on a rough and risky path, Nurmagomedov responded by warning him, likely for safety and discipline.

In a recent Instagram story, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a photo of Islam Makhachev riding a motorcycle on rough terrain, captioning it:

"I don't like this"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction below:

Screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's story below [Image Courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

UFC legend Daniel Cormier praises former teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier recently praised Khabib Nurmagomedov during an episode of ESPN’s Good Guy / Bad Guy. Notably, Nurmagomedov and Cormier trained together for many years at the American Kickboxing Academy.

When asked by Chael Sonnen who he thinks is the "Michael Jordan of MMA," Cormier chose Nurmagomedov. He explained that Nurmagomedov’s undefeated career in the UFC is like Jordan’s perfect record in the NBA Finals, showing his dominance and greatness in the sport. He said:

"If Jon Jones is not the Michael Jordan of MMA then who is? It's gotta be Khabib, he never lost. Think about this, Jordan made the finals, Jordan never lost in the finals. So if we're talking about that, then yes. If you take everything Jones ever did, obviously, he's in that conversation, but it's Khabib for me."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (2:01):

'The Eagle' retired with an undefeated record of 29 wins. He was the UFC lightweight champion from 2018 to 2021 and is considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

