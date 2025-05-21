  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov draws the line following Islam Makhachev's daring motorcycle escapade

Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov draws the line following Islam Makhachev's daring motorcycle escapade

By Dabeer Shah
Modified May 21, 2025 17:29 GMT
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano - Source: Getty
Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been childhood friends [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently reacted to Islam Makhachev riding motorbikes on mountains.

Ad

Makhachev, who is Nurmagomedov’s close friend and pupil, vacated his UFC lightweight championship to move to welterweight. While he was riding his motorcycle on a rough and risky path, Nurmagomedov responded by warning him, likely for safety and discipline.

In a recent Instagram story, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a photo of Islam Makhachev riding a motorcycle on rough terrain, captioning it:

"I don't like this"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s story below [Image Courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]
Screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's story below [Image Courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

UFC legend Daniel Cormier praises former teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier recently praised Khabib Nurmagomedov during an episode of ESPN’s Good Guy / Bad Guy. Notably, Nurmagomedov and Cormier trained together for many years at the American Kickboxing Academy.

Ad

When asked by Chael Sonnen who he thinks is the "Michael Jordan of MMA," Cormier chose Nurmagomedov. He explained that Nurmagomedov’s undefeated career in the UFC is like Jordan’s perfect record in the NBA Finals, showing his dominance and greatness in the sport. He said:

"If Jon Jones is not the Michael Jordan of MMA then who is? It's gotta be Khabib, he never lost. Think about this, Jordan made the finals, Jordan never lost in the finals. So if we're talking about that, then yes. If you take everything Jones ever did, obviously, he's in that conversation, but it's Khabib for me."
Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (2:01):

youtube-cover

'The Eagle' retired with an undefeated record of 29 wins. He was the UFC lightweight champion from 2018 to 2021 and is considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

About the author
Dabeer Shah

Dabeer Shah

A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.
Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.
Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications