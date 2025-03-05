'Cobra Kai' star makes feelings known on whether a UFC transition could be a possibility: "That's the top of the top"

A 'Cobra Kai' star recently addressed whether a UFC transition for him could be a possibility. The hit Netflix series wrapped up its sixth and final season last month and featured several MMA fighters on the cast throughout its seven-year run.

'Cobra Kai', a follow-up to 'The Karate Kid', received rave reviews for its fight choreography. The final season saw the introduction of Brandon H. Lee, who played the role of the Cobra Kai dojo's new villainous star pupil, Kwon Jae-Sung. Lee is a fifth-degree taekwondo black belt and former member of Team USA's national taekwondo poomsae team.

During his latest appearance on The Game Plan, Lee expressed interest in learning other disciplines including boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. However, he shut the door on pursuing a career in the UFC:

"UFC it's its whole own thing... People that fight in their sports, it's a whole other ball game. There's one where you learn how to do martial arts and you can definitely defend yourself but people that are fighting in their sports, especially UFC, that's the top of the top... I wanna learn other martial arts here and there but like, no, not in terms of actually competing and fighting. I need to keep my body intact and my brain intact."

Check out the full interview with Brandon H. Lee below [35:39]

UFC welterweight Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson once described his experience on 'Cobra Kai'

There was a connection between the UFC and 'Cobra Kai' as welterweight Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson had a role in the fifth season of the hit Netflix series.

During his pre-fight media availability prior to UFC 296, Thompson described his experience, stating that he was hopeful he would be brought back for the final season:

"I'm waiting on the phone call. So the last time I was in 'Cobra Kai'... I was supposed to have a big fight scene, right? But they ended up doing it the week I was supposed to be in Vegas for fighting Belal [Muhammad], so I wasn't able to do it. So they kept me in there as a little cameo."

Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy Thompson's comments below:

