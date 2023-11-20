"Cocaine diet" - Fans react to before and after pictures of UFC CEO Dana White's 86-hour fast

MMA fans have been reacting after Dana White posted the results of his recent 86-hour fasting session.

The UFC CEO has undergone a major physical transformation over the last year after working with Gary Brecka of 10X Health Systems. The lifestyle company had originally taken a look at his bloodwork and gave the 54-year-old only 10 years left to live.

Dana White then vowed to change his ways by overhauling his physical lifestyle as well as his diet, and he has since been in the best shape of his life, regularly posting images and updates of his physique on social media.

Recently, White took part in an 86-hour fast and he updated fans with the results on Instagram. The post reads:

"The President and CEO of the UFC, Dana White, detailed his experience and results after an 86-hour water fast. He began the fast after UFC 295, consuming only water with electrolytes for the first 24 hours, then adding bone broth twice a day until the fast was completed."

The photographs received mixed reactions from fans, with some opting to poke fun at Dana White, whereas others have praised his hardwork and dedication. One fan wrote:

"Cocaine diet🤷‍♂️"

Another fan added:

"Doesn't matter hes on the juice"

Instagram user @ny_guy817 wrote:

Fasting saved my life and i never looked back . It’s pretty good sh*t .

Dana White sounds off on UFC sponsor that asked him to remove pro-Trump social media posts

Dana White recently called out a UFC sponsor by claiming he was once asked to remove all of his social media posts regarding Donald Trump.

Whilst speaking to Theo Vonn, the UFC CEO discussed his friendship with Trump and how it hasn't always been viewed as a positive by the public. Despite the occasional backlash he recieves, White isn't phased by the negativity.

The 54-year-old then revealed that the criticism he has recieved even stemmed as far as a UFC sponsor, who allegedly asked him to remove any pro-Trump posts from his social media as their politics didn't align with the organization's.

He then sounded off on the sponsor by saying:

"You know what I said, 'Go fu*k yourself. You vote for whoever you want to vote for and I'll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That's how this works. I don't even care who you're voting for, that's none of my fu**ing business. Fu*k you. Don't ever call me and tell me who to vote for.'...It'll keep happening unless more people stand up for themselves."

Check out White's comments here:

