Cody Garbrandt calls out T.J. Dillashaw for trilogy fight after his UFC Vegas 32 win over Cory Sandhagen

T.J. Dillashaw delivered an absolute barnburner against Cory Sandhagen in the main event at UFC Vegas 32. After a hard-fought battle that went the distance, Dillashaw picked up a closely contested split decision to reassert himself in the UFC's bantamweight division.

No.5-ranked bantamweight contender Cody Garbrandt posted a callout to T.J. Dillashaw in the immediate aftermath of UFC Vegas 32. Challenging the former champion for a trilogy fight, 'No Love' wrote on Twitter:

"Let’s run it !!"

Let’s run it !! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 25, 2021

T.J. Dillashaw went toe-to-toe against Cory Sandhagen for five rounds with a nasty cut, impairing the vision in his left eye for the majority of the fight. After an immense display of heart and chin to pick up the win, Dillashaw expressed interest in an immediate title fight. However, he was also keen on staying in active competition and willing to fight someone from the top five.

Watch T.J. Dillashaw's octagon interview below:

Cody Garbrandt seeks revenge against T.J. Dillashaw

Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw have previously had two outings against each other, with Dillashaw emerging victorious on both occasions. Garbrandt faced Dillashaw for the first time at UFC 217 after starring as rival coach in season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter. While Garbrandt looked impeccable in the beginning, Dillashaw came back stronger in the second round to pick up a TKO victory.

Cody Garbrandt had the opportunity to redeem himself in the second encounter with T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 227. However, Garbrandt would be on the receiving end of a highlight-reel knockout that sent his career spiraling downwards. 'No Love' has since been looking to exact revenge and gives top priority to a trilogy fight against T.J. Dillashaw.

Taking a dig at Dillashaw's EPO fiasco, Garbrandt told DAZN News in a recent interview:

"Karma caught up to him. But I'm the baddest, motherf****ng karma that he's ever going to face. He caught me in a dire period of my life. I wasn't really focused, hungry, and a lot of other s**t. No excuses going on. But that's a fight that I will have, and I will revenge those losses. I can say and say all this, but at the end of the day, we got to fight. Let me prove that he was on this s**t. That's a fight that I want back more than anything, more than a title shot. That's the fight that I want. That's a fight that I want back, and I deserve."

