UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J.Dillashaw full card results and video highlights

The UFC returned to action on July 24 for UFC Vegas 32 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw made his long-awaited return to action to face off against No.2-ranked Cory Sandhagen.

T.J. Dillashaw returned to the octagon in a quest for redemption after staying on the sidelines for over two years following a failed drug test. Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen rose quickly to prominence at 135 pounds and looked to inch closer to title contention with a win over Dillashaw. After having his momentum briefly stopped by Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250, Sandhagen re-asserted himself into the title picture with a pair of violent, highlight-reel knockouts.

The UFC Vegas 32 fight card was left with 11 bouts after losing its co-main event a day before the event. The card was originally scheduled to be co-headlined by a women's bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson. However, Chiasson was forced from the lineup with an undisclosed injury. In the revamped co-headlining act at UFC Vegas 32, Kyler Phillips battled Raulian Paiva in more bantamweight action.

UFC Vegas 32 full card results

UFC Vegas 32 main card results

TJ Dillashaw def. Cory Sandhagen via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

Raulian Paiva def. Kyler Phillips via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Darren Elkins def. Darrick Minner via TKO (3:48 of Round 2)

Maycee Barber def. Miranda Maverick via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Adrian Yanez def. Randy Costa via TKO (2:11 of Round 2)

UFC Vegas 32 prelims results

Brendan Allen def. Punahele Soriano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Ian Heinisch via TKO (3:09 of Round 2)

Mickey Gall def. Jordan Williams via submission (RNC) (2:57 of Round 1)

Julio Arce def. Andre Ewell via TKO (3:45 of Round 2)

Sijara Eubanks def. Elise Reed via TKO (3:49 of Round 1)

Diana Belbita def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Vegas 32 highlights

Former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw looked to get the better of Cory Sandhagen in the main event at UFC Vegas 32. The reputed knockout artists delivered as expected, putting on an instant classic.

Despite a huge cut opening up above his left eye, Dillashaw went toe-to-toe against Sandhagen with well-timed clinches and takedown attempts. After going back and forth over the course of five rounds, T.J. Dillashaw picked up a closely contested split decision.

Another promising bantamweight matchup between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva served as the co-headliner at UFC Vegas 32. Phillips exploded from the onset and was close to finishing Paiva with some vicious elbows at the end of the opening round. However, Paiva was saved by the bell and went on to assert himself in the second round that went back and forth.

Despite the fatigue catching on, both fighters managed to go the distance in an amazing display of chin and heart. Raulian Paiva picked up a controversial majority decision win in the 'Fight of the Night.'

Oh my God, Kyler Phillips!! Paiva somehow survives the round! pic.twitter.com/mG29d8q70w — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) July 25, 2021

Phillips-Paiva is in the lead for fight of the night! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JGZGvszI6i — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) July 25, 2021

Rising featherweight prospect Darrick Minner took on division veteran Darren Elkins on the main card at UFC Vegas 32. Confident in his grappling, Minner took the fight to the ground from the very onset and initially dominated Elkins.

However, the 37-year old veteran weathered the storm and reversed positions in a second-round scramble. In yet another classic comeback victory, Darren Elkins picked up the TKO win with ground and pound at 03:48 in round 2.

Darrick Minner is eating an insane amount of shots to the head right now pic.twitter.com/qhMmu2CM4V — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) July 25, 2021

The UFC Vegas 32 main card also witnessed some women's flyweight action between rising prospect Miranda Maverick and the returning Maycee Barber. Maverick had more success in the first two rounds as Barber was clearly seen struggling to close the distance. However, Barber managed to tie up her rival in the final round and mounted some significant offense to pick up a controversial split decision in her favor.

Might not be the last time we see these two prospects cross paths...



📝 Maverick and Barber go the full 15 – who took it for you?! #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/Sv243R0RE5 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 24, 2021

"Ok, you gotta try to hit her" -Urijah Faber with some great advice lol pic.twitter.com/oqc0Nkq27R — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) July 24, 2021

Back in the win column, @MayceeBarber shared a moment with her family after #UFCVegas32 🥺 pic.twitter.com/h5goMy5ciC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 25, 2021

The UFC Vegas 32 main card started with a bantamweight bout between rising prospects Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa. Costa came out as the early aggressor and had Yanez bloodied with stifling jabs by the end of the first round.

However, Yanez made an adjustment based on the advice of Daniel Cormier that swayed the tide in round two. A perfect body shot and uppercut combo from Yanez sent Costa crumbling to the canvas, bringing an end to the contest just over a minute into the round.

As ADVERTISED through the first five!



Yanez & Costa proving why 135lbs is THE division to watch right now! 🤩 #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/MTHoWp06BN — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 24, 2021

Hate either guy had to lose but Adrian Yanez is a damn problem . Wonderful fight fellas #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/O4CfL3Br3S — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 24, 2021

