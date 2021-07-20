T.J. Dillashaw has the best stats in the bantamweight division even after 2 years out

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has been away from the cage for 30 months after he tested positive for EPO (recombinant human erythropoietin). After a long-awaited return to the octagon, he is finally set to fight number two-ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

Despite being out for over two years, Dillashaw leads the pack in multiple statistics on the UFC's official bantamweight records. This shows just how dominant the American has been throughout his career.

T.J. Dillashaw has the most wins (12) and the most finishes (8), in addition to the most KO/TKO wins (7). If that wasn't enough, he boasts the most title fight wins (5), most post-fight bonuses (8), and most knockdowns landed (9). Finally, Dillashaw holds the bantamweight record for highest significant strikes landed (1004) and highest number of total strikes landed (1340).

Looking at the above stats, it's clear how dominant T.J. Dillashaw has been inside the octagon. It's hard to deny Dillashaw's long-term claim that he is the greatest bantamweight fighter the sport of MMA has ever seen.

T.J. Dillashaw has fought elite-level competition in his long career in the UFC and has notable wins against the likes of Raphael Assuncao, Renan Barao, and Cody Garbrandt.

Dillashaw's last two finishes came via TKO against Cody Garbrandt. They first fought at UFC 217 in a title fight where Garbrandt came in as the champion. Dillashaw won in thumping fashion, meeting 'No Love' in a rematch at UFC 227, where he successfully defended his title.

T.J. Dillashaw's last outing came against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night 143, where he was gunning for champ-champ status. Unfortunately, Dillashaw fell short of capturing the flyweight title, losing via TKO in the first round. If that wasn't enough, he tested positive for EPO and was subsequently suspended.

Despite being out of action for 30 months, the bantamweights have struggled to match Dillashaw's statistics inside the octagon.

T.J. Dillashaw will face Cory Sandhagen in his return fight back to the octagon

T.J. Dillashaw returns to the octagon this Saturday and will face a young, hungry, and skilled fighter in Cory Sandhagen. 'Sandman' is currently ranked No.2 in the bantamweight division and is eager to establish himself as the very best in the world.

Cory Sandhagen's last outing saw him secure a highlight-reel knockout against Frankie Edgar. The 29-year-old will be eager to test his skills under the bright lights of the UFC Apex on July 24 against one of the best bantamweights in UFC history.

Also Read: T.J. Dillashaw explains why he believes Cory Sandhagen is a tougher test than Dominick Cruz

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Avinash Tewari