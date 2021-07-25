Adrian Yanez acknowledges DC's pointers during the fight; goes on to use it and finish Randy Costa at UFC Vegas 32

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier offered Adrian Yanez a piece of advice during his encounter with Randy Costa at UFC Vegas 32.

'DC', while commentating, suggested Yanez should parry Costa's attacks and land some stinging jabs to gain control of the fight.

With no crowd present at the UFC Apex facility, Yanez overheard Cormier and gladly obliged to what he said.

In the second round, Yanez successfully turned the tide of the fight as he pressured Costa and landed a trio of punches before catching him with a clean uppercut.

As Costa folded to the ground, Yanez pounced on the opportunity to finish him. The 14-3 fighter unleashed a flurry of strikes, which forced the referee to put a stop to the contest.

Viewers took to twitter to share their thoughts on Yanez's victory:

Great fight! Yanez listened to DC's advice lmao. #UFCVegas32 — Joel (@NJZanDatsu) July 24, 2021

Yanez coaches and dc changed that fight completely, saw randy was sitting heavy on his front leg and then jabbed his face off the fact he listened and changed up so quickly is insane @yanezmma — knower of things (@kishisafish) July 24, 2021

DC gave Yanez the key to victory #UFCVegas32 — Dandiro Nyce (@DNyce_21) July 24, 2021

Phew, beautiful comeback finish for Yanez. I think he listened to DC's advice there! #MMATwitter — Shantanu Yadav (@yadav_shantanu) July 24, 2021

Great fight! Yanez listened to DC's advice lmao. #UFCVegas32 — Joel (@NJZanDatsu) July 24, 2021

Although Yanez said he expected to finish Costa in the second round, he wasn't satisfied with his first-round performance that saw him getting hit constantly by his 27-year-old opponent.

"I was predicting the second-round knockout this whole camp. I’m really disappointed with my first round performance," said Yanez during his post-fight interview.

Interestingly, Cormier also guided Adrian Yanez through the post-fight interview after the latter cussed on the mic on two occasions. 'DC', being as generous as he could, reminded him that he is not supposed to use swear words on live television.

Adrian Yanez is on a seven-fight winning streak

Adrian Yanez's win over Randy Costa has extended his winning streak to seven fights.

After an impressive showing on Dana White Contender's Series last August, he made a successful promotional debut against Victor Rodriguez and knocked him out in the first round.

Yanez then challenged Gustavo Lopez in March earlier this year. Continuing his fantastic UFC run, the 27-year-old bantamweight knocked out Lopez in the third frame.

Now that he has registered three consecutive wins in the promotion, with all of them being knockouts, 'Mini Masvidal' Adrian Yanez has certainly put the bantamweight division on notice.

Edited by Harvey Leonard