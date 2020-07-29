At UFC 250, Cody Garbrandt got back to winning ways when he knocked out Raphael Assuncao in spectacular fashion.

However, since his last Octagon outing, 'No Love' hasn't exactly pushed for a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Title He has instead been vouching for a fight against the newly-crowned UFC Flyweight Champion, Deiveson Figueiredo.

While speaking to ESPN MMA in a recent interview, Cody Garbrandt said that a title fight against the Flyweight Champ has not been offered to him, but the former UFC Bantamweight Champion still remains interested in dropping down a weight class. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“As far as I know, I don’t have a contract in hand. We’re trying to wait on that with Ali and Dana and Sean and Mick. I’ve actually been vocal about going to 125 for quite some time now. We spoke about it in the past before the Assuncao fight. I feel like it’s great. I’m able to do it now still early in my career. I just turned 29. I’m able to go to 125, challenge, and win that title there. (Then,) I’ll go back up to 135 pounds and compete with the best of them there.”

Cody Garbrandt further added that one of the primary reasons why he wants to drop down to Flyweight is because it is still quite easy for him to drop down the weight. And regardless of whether things work out for him or not, Cody Garbrandt always sees the opportunity to move back up and pursue the UFC Bantamweight strap.

“The sports always evolving so you’ve got to evolve with it. I have a head coach. I have an offensive coordinator. I’ve got a defensive coordinator. I have every place set up, every coach set up for what I need to reach my goals and my dreams. They’re along for the ride helping me out through the whole process… I think I’ll be able to reign that division for a while – and simultaneously go through bantamweight and do the same. I’m very excited for those tasks at hand and those opportunities to be a two-time, two-weight champ.”

Will Cody Garbrandt go down to the Flyweight Division?

It remains to be seen if Cody Garbrandt will be allowed to drop down a weight class by Dana White and co, and challenge for the UFC Flyweight Title. If he does, then it definitely will be fresh competition for the UFC Flyweight Division and especially for new division champ Deiveson Figueiredo.