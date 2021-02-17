Cody Garbrandt urges UFC president Dana White to book him against Jose Aldo

It looks like former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is itching to fight Jose Aldo Jr. next. Aldo and Garbrandt have expressed interest in the bout on various social media platforms and are waiting on Dana White's ratification for the same.

If the UFC decides to match up these gladiators against one another, it will certainly make for a great fight. Both Cody Garbrandt and Jose Aldo are coming off a victory in their last bouts. Garbrandt secured the win over Rafael Assuncao at UFC 250 with a devastating knockout punch. Meanwhile, Jose Aldo won in a dominant fashion against Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17.

We doing this @josealdojunior @danawhite ?? We both say send the contracts 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/o6jJRjsKrY — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 17, 2021

Cody Garbrandt has been vocal about his aspirations to contend for the UFC flyweight championship against Deiveson Figueiredo. However, Figueiredo may fight in a rematch against Brandon Moreno. Garbrandt mentioned that he won't wait on the sidelines for Figueiredo's rematch with Moreno and would much rather fight Jose Aldo Jr. at 135 lbs instead.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cody Garbrandt laid out his plans for 2021. 'No Love' wants to test himself against the best fighters in the UFC. According to Garbrandt, Jose Aldo belongs to the upper echelon of fighters and would be a great competitor to help him stay active.

.@Cody_NoLove wants to fight Jose Aldo in April before challenging for the #UFC flyweight title:



"I'm not going to sit and wait eight months… I want to battle test myself with one of the best fighters in the UFC."



Watch full video: https://t.co/hh1a7S27cY pic.twitter.com/2ZekLgbxgu — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 27, 2021

Cody Garbrandt claims to be more strategic in the approach for his upcoming fights

Cody Garbrandt showcased his striking abilities against Dominic Cruz at UFC 207. Garbrandt worked out Cruz's patented footwork and beat the former champ in his own game. However, Garbrandt went on to suffer three consecutive losses after that fight, courtesy of his 'go for broke' mentality.

In his latest appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Cody Garbrandt mentioned that his mental state is far better than what it was for his two fights with TJ Dillashaw. Garbrandt claimed that with his current state of mind he could easily defeat even a Dillashaw who was "on the stuff".

"My mental state was not what it should have been to go in against a guy like TJ. And we can fast forward to where he got popped and this and that. TJ can be on that stuff and he still can’t beat me when I’m focused and mentally there and I’m in there, I’m excited."

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how a focused Cody Garbrandt fares against former featherweight king Jose Aldo if the UFC presents the two combatants with a contract.