"Cok*d out of his mind 24/7" - Fans react as Conor McGregor promises a "card fit for royalty" during BKFC 72 Dubai weigh-ins

A recent Conor McGregor interview, courtesy of the BKFC, has been making the rounds on X/Twitter. It features the Irishman making grandiose promises about the BKFC 72 Dubai card, which quickly drew fan attention, with some taking note of McGregor's animated nature.
The entire interview took place at the weigh-ins for day two of BKFC 72 Dubai, during which McGregor can be seen cutting a promo. Not only does he generate hype for the upcoming BKFC bouts, but he also praises the city of Dubai for its wealth.
"This is a cracking contest. This is a cracking card, and it's fit for royalty, baby! Dubai's the city of gold, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is here."
Check out Conor McGregor's interview at the BKFC 72 Dubai weigh-ins:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
In the thread formed under the tweet, fans were quick to poke fun at McGregor, with some referencing his now confirmed cocaine use. One fan remarked that the drug in question must be cheap, perhaps alluding to the Irishman supposedly being a frequent user.
It's also a callback to a jab made by UFC CEO Dana White at legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
"Coke might be cheap"
Another fan taunted the ex-UFC double champion about cocaine.
"Coker Mccoca."
Others even joked about McGregor seemingly never being sober.
"Cok*d out of his mind 24/7"
Meanwhile, another fan opted to focus on the brawl that ensued on stage.
"I just started watching the replay. I don't doubt the guys were brawling each other, all those ladies on stage. You puut a chick wherever there was space. Brilliant. i'm familiar with @WTA and tennis events, nice location for the weigh-in. Sunshine, blue skies and very green"
A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:
McGregor has fully committed to his role as part-owner of the BKFC, which he has been promoting heavily for much of the year.
Conor McGregor isn't scheduled for any fights in 2025
MMA fans have been awaiting Conor McGregor's return from injury since 2021. While he was briefly booked to face Michael Chandler, with whom he filmed 'The Ultimate Fighter 31,' at UFC 303, the matchup never came to fruition due to a broken toe suffered by the Irishman.
Since then, McGregor has remained noncommittal about fighting. He has flirted with influencer boxing matches with the likes of Logan Paul, and has repeatedly expressed his interest in a bare-knuckle boxing bout. However, he isn't booked for any fight, though remains under UFC contract.