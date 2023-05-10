Colby Covington believes UFC fighters need to learn from the success of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Colby Covington was in attendance at the blockbuster boxing showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In an interview with LowKick MMA, Covington described his experience in Las Vegas for the fight. He did not pass up on an opportunity to praise his good friend and former United States president Donald Trump's hospitality establishment in Las Vegas. Unsurprisingly, a framed picture of Trump also hung in the background.

Covington said:

“Man, that was awesome. I had a great time. You know, out in Vegas, I always have a great time staying at the Trump International Hotel, it’s the most beautiful luxurious hotel on the Strip. You get a beautiful view from the Playboy Suite where I’m just looking down Las Vegas Boulevard you know, just seeing the bright lights and the city that I love fighting in. So that was very cool. Then to go front row, sit with Floyd Mayweather, chopping it up with Floyd Mayweather backstage, getting to hang out with Gervonta even in his locker room after the fight."

Colby Covington also outlined the pre-fight promotions from Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia and the exemplary marketing, citing that it was something UFC fighters could learn from:

"It was an unbelievable night to see the electricity in the arena. Saw my boy, Max Crosby, the Oakland Raiders defensive player. There was a lot of great celebrities out that night so you know it was a great event and you know, that’s what we need in UFC. Guys need to learn from the way those guys sold the fight and the way those guys went out there and put on a show. It was electric and the pay-per-views showed that.”

Colby Covington thinks he can beat Islam Makhachev, predicts a knockout finish

Colby Covington responded to Islam Makhachev's recent suggestion of fighting welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Covington is the next challenger for the title and did not take well to Makhachev wanting to leapfrog him. He claimed to have trained the only victor against Makhachev in his professional career, Adriano Martins.

Colby Covington also made a mention of Makhachev's predecessor, Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“It would play out the same way that the guy knocked him out last time he got beat in the UFC octagon played out. I trained that guy, Adriano [Martins] for that fight. He knows what would happen, just like his daddy Khabib knew. That’s why Khabib never came to 170. Because he knew King Colby was here."

