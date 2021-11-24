"That guy's a piece of s**t" - Colby Covington believes the UFC needs to milk 'dirtbag' Jon Jones and 'never let him fight again'

There is no love lost between Colby Covington and Jon Jones. 'Chaos' rarely chooses not to take advantage of a chance to take a shot at the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

During an interview with MMA News, Covington commented on Jones' recent run-in with the law. The welterweight suggested that 'Bones' should not be allowed to compete in the UFC again.

"That guy [Jon Jones] is gonna continue to do, just you know, felon-type stuff, you know, criminal-type activities. That guy's a piece of s**t, man. He's a dirtbag... you put your hands on a woman, left her with marks and blood... it's just despicable. It's sad that he even has a job but you know, I think the UFC should just milk-out his career and not let him ever fight again because that guy shouldn't be fighting. He doesn't deserve to be in a cage and we don't wanna see him lose any more brain cells because he's already lost it. He's completely lost in his head and fighting again is just gonna make him get worse."

Catch MMA News' interview with Colby Covington below:

In September, Jon jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame along with Alexander Gustafsson for their iconic 2013 fight at UFC 165.

Less than 12 hours later, the former 205-pound king was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

At the time, Covington had put out a tweet calling Jones a "scumbag" for his actions.

"So that's why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot."

Colby Covington and Jon Jones used to be college roommates

Both Colby Covington and Jon Jones attended Iowa Central Community College and used to be roommates.

It is not clear how much time the two UFC fighters spent in the same dorm room. According to Jones, they were roommates for just one semester. However, 'Chaos' once claimed that they lived together for two years.

Edited by Harvey Leonard