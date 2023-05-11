Colby Covington believes Jorge Masvidal was on steroids for their fight at UFC 272.

In March 2022, Covington and Masvidal headlined a pay-per-view event inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The best friends-turned-rivals did a phenomenal job promoting as their bad blood created tension for the welterweight matchup.

Covington dominated nearly the entire fight, leading to a unanimous decision win (50-44, 50-45, and 49-46). During a recent interview with Mike Heck of MMAFighting, ‘Chaos’ had this to say about Masvidal allegedly taking steroids for the UFC 272 main event:

“He gave everything when he fought me, he came with everything. You could tell he still had the six-pack. He was definitely doing some steroids because I used to watch him inject EPO into his a**, but he was definitely on something ‘cause he knew I was his last big main event pay-per-view fight.” [8:00-8:13]

The rivalry between Covington and Masvidal didn’t end inside the T-Mobile Arena. Later that month, ‘Gamebred’ found his former friend at a restaurant in Miami and allegedly attacked him, leading to an ongoing lawsuit.

Watch Colby Covington's interview with MMAFighting below:

Colby Covington wasn’t surprised that Jorge Masvidal retired at UFC 287

A year after losing against Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal returned to the octagon at UFC 287. He suffered his fourth consecutive loss against Gilbert Burns and decided to retire after the official judge's decision was announced.

During the above interview with MMAFighting, Covington was asked about Masvidal retiring and he responded by saying:

“Not surprised. I retired Jorge Masvidal, street Judas, in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in March of 2022. He hasn’t been the same fighter, you can tell… He was done then [during the physical altercation at a Miami restaurant], his ego was gone, his career was gone, he knew it was over. He hasn’t been the same [since losing at UFC 272]. You can tell by his body posture [at UFC 287]. He literally just showed up to the Gilbert fight for a paycheck.” [7:25-8:00]

After the physical altercation in Miami, Covington fell off the grid for nearly a year. Earlier this year, ‘Chaos’ weighed in as the backup for the welterweight championship main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. As a result, Dana White revealed Covington earned the next title shot against Edwards, which is expected to take place by the end of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes