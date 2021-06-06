Colby Covington claims Tyron Woodley will take a dive against Jake Paul for money

UFC welterweight star Colby Covington believes Tyron Woodley will take a dive against Jake Paul in their August 28th boxing match. In an interview with Helen Yee for her YouTube channel, Covington revealed his thoughts about the fight.

Yee asked Colby Covington about the fight between Paul and Woodley and if he was surprised after the announcement. Colby refused and explained how it all made sense:

"He's [Paul's] looking for another guy who's kinda towards the tail end of his career. Tyron Woodley could still knock him out, my son. You know he still has that knockout power, but he's getting a little bit up there in age and his motivation is not there."

Paul's last fight was against Ben Askren, a retired UFC fighter coming off of a hip replacement. The Olympian was known for his wrestling skills and had sub-par striking. Jake Paul knocked him out in the first round. Covington had that in mind and revealed that he thinks the Woodley fight will go the same way.

Snake Paul vs Asscream was a work. #TrillerFightClub — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 18, 2021

"So, what I think is, I know how struggling Tyron Woodley is for money. He's going to take a dive. It's going to be a work, Helen. He's not really going to go fight Jake Paul. They're going to pay him, a couple million dollars under the table."

Tyron Woodley is not facing any documented struggles. However, his agent confirmed that he is making an exorbitant amount of money in this fight, with the base deal going in the millions.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Colby Covington calls Jake Paul an amateur joke and a sparring partner

Colby Covington revealed his disdain for "Snake Ball' Jake Paul and discredited all the hype behind him. He reiterated that Woodley would take a dive and said:

"He's going to take a dive, take a fall, and they're gonna hype up this little snake ball like he's some great fighter and great boxer, when he's really nothing more than an amateur joke and a sparring partner."

Watch the interview below:

If Colby Covington's words ring true in three months, he'll end up looking like a genius. However, even if he's wrong, Woodley winning against Paul is something every MMA fan will be looking forward to. No matter what happens, Colby Covington is benefitting from the narrative.

