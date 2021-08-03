Colby Covington claims he will beat Kamaru Usman and move up to challenge UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight belt. He fought Usman for it once before at UFC 245 but lost the fight via TKO in the fifth round.

Even though Covington lost, it was one of the best fights of the year, and they are now fighting for the belt again on November 6th, 2021, at UFC 268. In a video collaboration with Bang Energy Drinks, Covington participated in a workout session with Jack Owoc at a facility the company calls the "World's Dopest Gym."

Owoc asked Colby Covington if he had any new plans for his next two fights, and Covington made a surprising revelation. 'Chaos' stated that he might move up to middleweight after destroying Kamaru Usman.

"I'm gonna fight in my weight class against Kamaru Usman. I'm gonna get the world title, 170, welterweight, and then I'm going to be working with you and Bang Energy to put on the muscle mass and we're going to go up to middleweight, to 185 and we're going to beat Israel Adesanya," Colby Covington said.

Covington's plans will most likely surprise many because he will be a much smaller fighter at middleweight. Not to mention, he may be overwhelmed by the 6'4" striking powerhouse that is Israel Adesanya.

Colby Covington launches a scathing attack on Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington recently launched verbal attacks on his former teammate from American Top Team, Dustin Poirier. It's unclear whether Covington wants to fight Poirier or Adesanya next because he seems equally eager for both matchups.

There was a lot of animosity between Covington and Poirier during the welterweight's time at the American Top Team, and things only got worse after his departure. Covington now had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say to Poirier, and he didn't hold back at all.

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

While he did take a few sly digs at Dustin Poirier here and there, Colby Covington upped the ante after Poirier's win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Calling him a "doofus," Covington explained why Poirier's entire personality was fake. He called Poirier's wife Jolie a prop in the same interview with Fanatics View.

