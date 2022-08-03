"Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries from being brutally attacked" - Daniel Cormier lauds 'Chaos' for poker tournament winnings while staying away from public eye

Daniel Cormier has praised Colby Covington for staying out of the public eye and earning money while he deals with injuries related to the attack from Jorge Masvidal.

Earlier this year, 'Gamebred' and 'Chaos' stepped into the UFC octagon after a heated rivalry. Covington dominated the fight, winning via unanimous decision. Fans had expected that to be the end of the feud. However, just weeks later, 'Chaos' was reportedly attacked by Masvidal outside a restaurant in Miami.

The pair are due in court at the end of this month, but the nature of Covington and his injuries continue to remain a mystery.

During a segment on the DC & RC Show, Cormier lauded Covington for appearing at a poker tournament and winning $50,000:

"Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries from being brutally attacked on the street by Jorge Masvidal. Colby Covington needs to stay away from the public eye and doing exactly what he's doing, and while making money? Hats off to Covington. He's doing what he needs to do, relaxing, playing cards and making money."

While fans will be hoping the always controversial Covington can make a UFC return, the question is who will he face next? Lightweight star Dustin Poirier recently expressed his desire to fight 'Chaos' after the Californian called out 'The Diamond' during his UFC 272 post-fight interview.

Fans will likely have to wait until after court proceedings to learn the future of Covington and his UFC career.

Colby Covington is underestimated says Shavkat Rakhmonov

Rising prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov believes 'Chaos' is an underrated fighter despite being No.1 in the welterweight rankings.

In 2017, on the cusp of being cut, Covington faced former title challenger Demian Maia in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 34-year-old won the bout via unanimous decision but his post-fight, in-ring interview has gone down in UFC history. 'Chaos' grabbed the microphone and proceeded to call Brazil a "dump" in front of Maia's home crowd.

Since that 'heel' turn, Covington has made a career out of trash-talking his opponents to the extent some consider too far. Rakhmonov believes it's due to his loud-mouthed antics that 'Chaos' is often underrated. In an interview with James Lynch, the Kazakh fighter said:

"This guy does a lot of trash talking and sometimes, he crosses the limit with that. He's a very good fighter and a lot of people underestimate him. But he's a very, very tough fighter, good spirit and he showed that in the last two fights."

