MMA fans were recently taken by surprise when Colby Covington and Dillon Danis were spotted hanging out with each other at a nightclub. The two outspoken and controversial fighters posed with 'Chaos' grinning for the camera.

Seeing two of the most polarizing personalities in combat sports hanging out with each other sent the MMA community buzzing on social media:

One fan speculated that they woke up in bed together and wrote:

"They woke up in the same bed together!"

A KSI fan account went off on both of them and commented:

"2 clownss lmao."

One fan claimed that only Dillon Danis is a troll, whereas Colby Covington headlines UFC events:

"Dillion isn’t controversial, he is just a troll. Colby at least headlines events."

Colby Covington's next fight: 'Chaos' confirms title shot against welterweight champion Leon Edwards

Colby Covington recently confirmed that he would be getting a title shot against welterweight champion Leon Edwards. He stated that negotiations are ongoing for the highly anticipated showdown. Interestingly, the former interim welterweight champion was also the backup fighter for 'Rocky's trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

Many have questioned the promotion's decision to give 'Chaos' a title shot over fighters like Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. However, UFC president Dana White made it abundantly clear in the UFC 286 post-fight presser that they want Covington to fight Edwards for the title.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Colby Covington confirmed White's words and claimed the fight could happen in July or August. He stated:

"I couldn't say that it's in July, it could be August. But Dana [White] is getting it 100% done, and we will fight for the undisputed welterweight title fight next. Leon has got nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. We're gonna get it done for America."

Watch the full interview below:

Covington last fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 last year, beating 'Gamebred' via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, top welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will clash at UFC 288 in a title eliminator matchup.

