Create

Colby Covington and Dillon Danis face brutal Twitter trolling after posing together at nightclub

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Apr 28, 2023 11:09 GMT
Colby Covington (left) and Dillon Danis (right) [Image credits: @MMAFighting on Twitter and Getty Images]
Colby Covington (left) and Dillon Danis (right) [Image credits: @MMAFighting on Twitter and Getty Images]

MMA fans were recently taken by surprise when Colby Covington and Dillon Danis were spotted hanging out with each other at a nightclub. The two outspoken and controversial fighters posed with 'Chaos' grinning for the camera.

Seeing two of the most polarizing personalities in combat sports hanging out with each other sent the MMA community buzzing on social media:

Two of the most controversial men in MMA walk into a bar:(🎥: @dillondanis) https://t.co/DQeSD4ymNZ

One fan speculated that they woke up in bed together and wrote:

"They woke up in the same bed together!"
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis They woke up in the same bed together!

A KSI fan account went off on both of them and commented:

"2 clownss lmao."
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis 2 clownss lmao

One fan claimed that only Dillon Danis is a troll, whereas Colby Covington headlines UFC events:

"Dillion isn’t controversial, he is just a troll. Colby at least headlines events."
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis Dillion isn’t controversial, he is just a trollColby at least headlines events
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis I thought Dillon got choked to death by some bouncer at a bar?
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis both havent fought in 7 years
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis The girl is so embarrassed to be seen with these 2 LOL... Trying to cover up her face
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis That girl looks so uncomfortable...
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis The girls like not in public or she's cheating on somone to be with dillon and thats 2Ls in one night.
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis One of the most controversial men in MMA walk out of a bar: https://t.co/Y8vAFb1r0y
@CasualsCorner_ @dillondanis Colby and a make a wish kid, how nice of Colby!

Colby Covington's next fight: 'Chaos' confirms title shot against welterweight champion Leon Edwards

Colby Covington recently confirmed that he would be getting a title shot against welterweight champion Leon Edwards. He stated that negotiations are ongoing for the highly anticipated showdown. Interestingly, the former interim welterweight champion was also the backup fighter for 'Rocky's trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

Colby Covington wants next at IFW 👀 #UFC286 https://t.co/2ugH2nHpBm

Many have questioned the promotion's decision to give 'Chaos' a title shot over fighters like Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. However, UFC president Dana White made it abundantly clear in the UFC 286 post-fight presser that they want Covington to fight Edwards for the title.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Colby Covington confirmed White's words and claimed the fight could happen in July or August. He stated:

"I couldn't say that it's in July, it could be August. But Dana [White] is getting it 100% done, and we will fight for the undisputed welterweight title fight next. Leon has got nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. We're gonna get it done for America."

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover

Covington last fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 last year, beating 'Gamebred' via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, top welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will clash at UFC 288 in a title eliminator matchup.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...