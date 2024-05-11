Colby Covington heaps praise on Sean O'Malley for bringing "something unique to the business" - "He doesn't give a sh*t"

Colby Covington praised Sean O'Malley for being an "all-time great" and "creating business for the UFC."

Over the last decade, 'Chaos' has evolved into one of the biggest UFC superstars by winning fights and creating controversy. Most of Covington's interviews and public appearances are filled with him talking trash about other fighters before recently revealing one person in the promotion that he does respect.

Covington recently made an appearance on The Rush Podcast with Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. While discussing other UFC fighters, the welterweight contender had this to say about O'Malley, the bantamweight king:

"I don't have any friends in the UFC besides maybe like Sean O'Malley is cool. I respect that kid a lot. He's not afraid to dye his hair and care what people think of him. He puts his hair pink, he doesn't give a sh*t. He doesn't care. He goes out there and shows them who he is. He's an all-time great, he's undefeated, he's the champion of the world in the bantamweight division."

Colby Covington continued:

"I just like his style, I think he has great style. He brings something unique to the business that a lot of these fighters don't do. A lot of these guys are just fighters. 'I'm gonna show up, I'm gonna fight.' They have no intellectual depth. They have no thinking where they are more than just a fighter. They can sell these fights, they can create business for the UFC, so that's what Sean does and that's why I respect him."

Watch Colby Covington praise Sean O'Malley below:

Expand Tweet

Who are Sean O'Malley and Colby Covington potentially fighting next?

Sean O'Malley last fought on March 9, defeating Marlon 'Chito' Vera in a one-sided unanimous decision to defend his UFC bantamweight title for the first time. O'Malley initially called out featherweight champion Ilia Topuria before re-focusing on the number one contender at 135 pounds, Merab Dvalishvili.

Dvalishvili has continuously called out O'Malley in pursuit of securing a title shot later this year. Although it's unconfirmed by the UFC, the Georgian will likely be next in line for a chance to become the bantamweight champion.

As for Colby Covington, he's coming off a disappointing performance against Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title. Covington initially called out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson before engaging in a social media battle with Ian Garry.

Garry and Covington have called for a fight against each other, but it's unclear if they are willing to sign on the dotted line. 'Chaos' has confirmed he will return in the summer, potentially during International Fight Week in June for UFC 303.

Watch Dvalishvili's latest callout video toward O'Malley below: