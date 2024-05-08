Colby Covington rubbishes claims of receiving Ian Garry fight offer, says 'The Future' is "trying to get clickbait"

Colby Covington recently brushed off any suggestions that he had been offered a bout against Ian Garry. The ongoing feud between these two welterweights has intensified, but conflicting narratives have emerged regarding a potential showdown.

In March, Covington issued a challenge to Garry for a fight, accompanying it with three particular contentious conditions that the Irishman and his wife must fulfill to be considered for a match against him.

For the past several weeks, 'The Future' has asserted that he had signed a contract to face Covington, emphasizing that the next move was up to the American and urged him to sign the deal to formalize the grudge match. However, according to 'Chaos', that narrative is precisely not the case.

During a recent appearance on The Rush Podcast, the former welterweight title challenger rebuffed any claims of receiving a contract and asserted that Garry is merely sensationalizing the situation for publicity:

"We all know that he’s a cu*k, but now we know he’s a liar. UFC, Hunter [Campbell], Dana [White], they haven’t talked to me about this fight. This fight has not been presented. He’s just lying, and he’s trying to get clickbait and people to talk about him."

Covington expressed his willingness to face Garry in his next fight but voiced concerns about 'The Future' potentially backing out of the bout. Therefore, he emphasized that the three stipulations must be fulfilled to demonstrate Garry's genuine commitment to the fight:

"I don’t know who I’m fighting. I gave him stipulations. I said, 'Hey, if you want to fight me and you’re serious about business,' show me you’re serious because when I show up, I want to make money because I’m trying to do good business."

What instigated the rivalry between Colby Covington and Ian Garry?

The friction between Colby Covington and Ian Garry has a turbulent history, dating back to when the Irishman boldly claimed he could easily defeat 'Chaos' during an interview with 'The Schmo' in October 2023.

While Covington initially held back from responding to 'The Future', he later seized an opportunity at the pre-fight press conference to deliver cutting remarks aimed at him when both welterweights were slated to compete on the UFC 296 card last December.

However, Garry pulled out of his scheduled fight against Vicente Luque after contracting pneumonia just three days before the event. Despite this setback, Covington publicly mocked and made inflammatory comments about Garry and his wife during the lead-up to his title bout against Leon Edwards.