Colby Covington issues strong prediction about Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: “Back for a pay check"

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington recently shared his prediction for the headliner of UFC 314. UFC featherweight stars Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes are set to compete for the vacant championship at the top of the card.
Although Volkanovski is a former champion, Lopes is a young and rising contender for the title. Considering the age difference and the motivation to win, 'Chaos' expressed his confidence in the Brazilian fighter emerging victorious during a recent interview with with Fox Sports' mainevent by saying:
"I'm gonna have to go with the emo haircut-looking dude, Lopes. I think he's younger, he's hungrier and I think Volk's just coming back for a pay check."
Covington also provided a detailed explanation of the reasons behind picking Lopes to defeat Volkanovski, referencing the Australian fighter's defeats against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.
He continued:
"I think he really just was looking for that Makhachev fight because he wanted to get paid and then, you know, he jumped right back into another fight with Topuria right away. And then, he's never been in a fight ever since then. So, I think, I don't know, I think he's just cash cow, and that's the inclination I get now."
Check out Colby Covington's comments below:
Jorge Masvidal expresses wish for a rematch with Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal was defeated by his friend-turned-foe Colby Covington back at UFC 272. Following that match, both fighters struggled to win their subsequent fights in the UFC, with Masvidal eventually retiring.
Now, as 'Gamebred' hints at a return to competition, he has expressed a desire to face 'Chaos' in a rematch. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Masvidal said:
"B*tch a** Colby, always, that's another one too. Wherever I see that guy... I saw the highlights of [his latest bout against Joaquin Buckley]. I liked it, Buckley busted his a** up... I wasn't surprised. [Covington] does a lot of drugs and sh*t from what I hear, man. It's catching up. His cardio, his God-given ability, the only thing he has and he snorted it away."
Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below: