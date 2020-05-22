Colby Covington: It’s pathetic that Jorge Masvidal claims to be one of the best fighters in the world

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at one point were very good friends. However, since Colby decided to adopt a supervillain persona things have turned sour between the two friends. In a recent podcast with MMA fighting, Colby Covington launched a series of fresh attacks on the BMF champion.

"Me and Street Judas are 100 percent gonna fight before it’s all said and done. We might fight a couple of times because if I see him in the street, it’s gonna be a fade session. He’s gonna get put on the concrete, I’m gonna drop him on his f*ckin’ head and put stitches in the back of his head. It’s not gonna be nice, I promise you that."

Colby Covington didn't stop at hinting fighting Masvidal on street he proceeded to say that he might leave Masvidal concussed.

“And he knows that, deep down inside he knows. But he’s willing to take a paycheck in the UFC to get his ass whupped because he knows the UFC is gonna pay his f*cking medical bills. Besides that, if we fight on the street, I’m gonna drop him on his f*cking head, and he’s never gonna be the same person again because he’s gonna be concussed, the concrete’s gonna mess with him. I’ll probably kick his teeth in, too, while I’m at it.”

As noted earlier Colby Covington and Masvidal were actually pretty close at one point. However, since the two started gaining popularity and rose in stature the two have repeatedly attacked each other on various platforms. Covington however this time around didn't hold back on any front. After threatening violence he attacked Masvidal's BMF title.

“It’s pathetic that [Masvidal] even claims to be one of the best fighters in the world. He was just getting beat up by Demian Maia, Stephen ‘Wondergirl’ Thompson, less than a couple of years ago. He doesn’t want to fight, he’s waiting for Conor McGregor, and Conor McGregor doesn’t give a sh*t about him. You saw with Conor at the fight when he beat up [Donald] Cerrone, he would have called Jorge out. He was front row in his little bathing suit, his little bathing robe, his Gucci bath robe, whatever the f*ck he was wearing. It’s a cool f*cking gimmick, ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal hit lightning in a bottle and he’s trying to capitalize right now and to be honest, he’s not gonna capitalize because he dropped the ball on the ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ fight and Conor doesn’t want to fight him, so who’s gonna fight journeymen?”

What does future hold for Colby Covington?

Colby Covington was last seen in a fight against Kamru Usman for the welterweight title. He lost the fight via a last round knockout and since then hasn't competed again in the UFC. Multiple fighters including former champion Tyron Woodley have expressed interest in fighting Colby but no fight has been announced as of yet. He is still one of the most known Welterweight fighters in the UFC and is definitely in the mix. A fight with Masvidal would be fun for the former title-challenger.