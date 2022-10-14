"They had a good run of scamming innocent Americans" - Colby Covington joins Kanye West and Candace Owens in discrediting the BLM movement

UFC welterweight star Colby Covington has found some like-minded companions in Kanye West and Candace Owens.

Covington took to Twitter to promote Owens' new documentary on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement. The film, titled The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, goes into how the mainstream media allegedly sensationalized the death of Floyd to justify the riots that ensued.

On Twitter, the former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger posted a photo of himself with Owens and West with the caption:

"Paying my last respects to #BLM They had a good run of scamming innocent Americans, but [Candace Owens] just buried them 12 feet deep with her new documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold!!! Check it out now on DailyWire+"

The photo was taken during the premiere of the anti-BLM documentary. Covington, of course, gained popularity and notoriety for his ardent support of former U.S. president Donald Trump and his conservative views.

Owens, meanwhile, is a former Trump critic who eventually became known for her pro-Trump activism as an African-American woman.

West, on the other hand, made his first public appearance since getting involved in various scandals, including his antisemitic comments and wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter."

What's next for Colby Covington?

Despite making headlines for his political views, Colby Covington has been quiet in terms of his UFC career.

'Chaos' last saw action against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272, which saw him dominate his rival en route to a unanimous decision win.

Reports from ESPN MMA suggested that Covington was inactive because he's the alleged victim in a criminal battery case involving Masvidal. For context, 'Gamebred' reportedly attacked 'Chaos' in a Miami restaurant about two weeks after their fight. Covington sustained injuries during the infamous ambush.

Nonetheless, there are two likely scenarios for Covington's UFC return. He could face Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title, assuming 'Rocky' beats Kamaru Usman in their upcoming trilogy bout.

Rising star Khamzat Chimaev is also a possible route for Covington's return. 'Borz' last saw action against Kevin Holland in the co-main event of UFC 279.

For now, though, it's still uncertain when Covington intends to make a comeback.

